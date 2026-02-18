'Formidable' SA finding a way to keep title defence alive

Despite suffering setbacks throughout their season, South Australia are eyeing back-to-back titles for the first time in their Sheffield Shield history

Fresh off a five-wicket haul, South Australia opening bowler Nathan McAndrew has kept the reigning champions alive in a tight and tense Sheffield Shield season.

SA defeated Queensland by seven wickets in a fast and frenetic clash that lasted just two and a half days at the Gabba.

It's a win that keeps his state well and truly in the mix of returning to the Sheffield Shield final for a second consecutive season, after the victory closed the gap between them and the second-placed Bulls to just 0.95 points.

Recognising the performance as an important win for his side, McAndrew said SA will take plenty of positives out of a crucial win in Brisbane.

"The way we've played these two and half days have shown that we're a pretty formidable side when we play our brand of cricket," McAndrew said.

"I think we'll take a lot of confidence out of this and we'll get bit of a break after this one to freshen up, which is pretty needed at the moment. We're scraping the barrel with quicks, we don't have many more in line. It's nice to have a bit of time to recover and push hard for the last two games."

Injuries have been thick and fast for South Australia's bowling lineup throughout the summer with Australian Test representative Brendan Doggett the latest in a long list of casualties for the side this season.

Doggett suffered a hamstring injury in South Australia's Shield fixture against New South Wales at the SCG, joining Wes Agar (back), Spencer Johnson (back) and Henry Thornton (finger) as pacemen on the sidelines.

The state debuted 22-year-old left-arm talent Campbell Thompson against Queensland, while allrounder Liam Scott played a significant role in defeating the Bulls with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

01:14 Play video Sublime Scott claims career-best figures with 5-33

Understanding their depth has been tested throughout the campaign, McAndrew reflected on how the side has adapted to setbacks in the season.

"We've had a lot of challenges as well, with lots of injuries to fast bowlers and having guys go on to higher honours," McAndrew said.

"We probably didn't get off to our best start at the start of the year. We had a lot of our first XI out. Probably five to six players, which is a lot to cover. I think gradually we've been getting back into it and we've been playing some good cricket all year. Whether we've got the result or it's been draws, we just haven't quite had that polish. When we play our brand of cricket, as we saw last year, we dominated the competition."

Former Bulls bowler and Australian Test player Ryan Harris knows a thing or two about bowling at the Gabba.

The man they call 'Ryno' took a fair few of his 303 first-class wickets at the venue during his six seasons in Queensland.

Now the coach of South Australia's men's side, McAndrew hinted at the advice Harris gave the bowling group.

"We obviously know up here with the tennis ball bounce, you've got to be fuller than full," McAndrew said.

"It's pretty simple messaging but it's not always the easiest to execute up here. On day one, it was green and we won the toss and bowled, but it certainly doesn't just happen. The Queensland batters know how to bat up here. Most opening batters who are worth their salt are going to put away the drive and look to score square, so it's about trying to get the ball up there and making the most of the conditions."

SA's pace attack featuring McAndrew, Jordan Buckingham, fifth-gamer Hanno Jacobs and debutant Thompson managed to bowl the Bulls out twice for a combined total of just 304 runs.

With the match evenly poised after both teams' first innings, McAndrew and his quick bowling brigade took six wickets for eight runs in the first hour of day three to turn the match in South Australia's favour.

00:47 Play video Queensland lose 6-8 in dramatic collapse

Satisfied with the bowling attack's efforts across the three days, McAndrew explained how the South Australians planned to bowl at the Queenslanders at the Gabba.

"We bowled really well on the first day, but still didn't get the rewards until the 14th over," McAndrew said.

"The ball was doing so much you felt you couldn't really get a nick. It was nipping too far... but I think we did really well. From there, you just assess your lengths throughout the game as it starts to dry out.

"(From there) the wicket starts to quicken up, so the bouncer, short balls, and back of a length starts to be more the length."

McAndrew's 5-32 marks the second time he's picked up a Sheffield Shield five-wicket haul at the Gabba in three seasons.

It's also the third time in three Shield campaigns he's achieved the feat in Brisbane, as he took 5-38 against Queensland at Allan Border Field in October of 2024.

01:01 Play video McAndrew takes five to rip through Bulls

When asked about his record in the 'Sunshine State', McAndrew said he never feels out of the contest when it comes to bowling in Brisbane.

"I think it always swings up here a little bit more," McAndrew said.

"If you have a little bit of grass and some overheads, it's always going to be a little bit more friendly for the bowlers. It's a beautiful place to bowl. I feel like here with the bounce and the ball still swinging conventionally for long periods with the humidity, you're just always in the game. I've always enjoyed bowling up here. Whether it be here or at AB (Field), I just feel like you're always in the game with the swing or the bounce."

After losing their first two matches of this Sheffield Shield campaign, South Australia have not lost a first-class match since October 18.

Ryan Harris' men are aiming to become the first South Australian squad in the competition's 132-year history to win back-to-back titles.

SA's next Shield fixture is against New South Wales at Karen Rolton Oval on March 5. Before then, South Australia will stay in Queensland to play their final One-Day Cup match of the summer against the Bulls at the Gabba on Saturday.

