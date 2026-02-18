New era: How Litchfield is keeping Australia's options open

Phoebe Litchfield is building her resume as a back-up 'keeping option as Australia prepare for life without Alyssa Healy

Phoebe Litchfield is adding an extra string to her bow with the help of a former Australian captain – just don't expect to see her coming for Beth Mooney's job any time soon.

Alyssa Healy's retirement from T20s and impending departure from ODIs and Tests means Australia, for the first time in a decade, will no longer have an established back-up wicketkeeper installed in their XI.

To ensure Australia have a fill-in close at hand, lest any last-minute ailment befall Mooney, Litchfield has returned to her wicketkeeping roots, working with former Australia skipper and 'keeper Tim Paine, who has been embedded as a wicketkeeping coach through the early stages of the multi-format tour.

Phoebe Litchfield and Tim Paine at Australian training // Sam Gosling

The pair, alongside Mooney, put in a lengthy session with the gloves in the nets at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Tuesday evening.

"It's just a second fiddle thing, you've got to have more strings to your bow." Litchfield told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"I love fielding, don't get me wrong, but I think moving forward – I've always kept at home, back in Orange, with the men's cricket and (I want to) keep that skill up if need be, but I'm definitely not trying to take anyone's spot, that's for sure."

Australia opted against selecting a full-time back-up wicketkeeper in any of their squads for the multi-format series against India.

However, Litchfield cautioned she wasn't seen as an alternative to the likes of Australia A 'keepers Nicole Faltum or Tahlia Wilson, rather, as a stop-gap solution if there was a sudden need.

"I think I could do it for a game, but if it's more than one game, I think we'll fly someone in, that's for sure," Litchfield said.

"I've learned a lot in those kinds of sessions, I'm very much a raw 'keeper.

"I just watch the ball and hopefully catch it.

"So (Paine) gave me some tips on just positionings and a few things ... I'm very much learning it, but back myself to be able to fill in if need be, but not for more than one game."

Australia are more likely to select one of Faltum or Wilson for their upcoming tour of the Caribbean, given the sheer amount of time it would take to fly someone in.

But Litchfield's upskilling could have ramifications on their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup – if she can present short-term cover for Mooney, it could open a spot in the 15-player squad for a different skillset.

"I think (learning new things) just keeps you present – you can never be satisfied in cricket," Litchfield continued.

"And I love adding another string to my bow.

"I know that having back-up 'keeper on your resume is somewhat beneficial ... and for Australia, having that option, then it clears up a spot (in the squad) for potentially a bowler or a batter, if need be.

"But (also) it's just to tick (the skill) over and give Moon's quads a break when she's practicing with Painey."

Litchfield was in red-hot form with the bat in the Women's Premier League in India last month before she was sent home prematurely with a quad injury.

The interruption left the 22-year-old playing catch-up in her preparations to face India.

"It took a while to get it (right), but I'm fully firing now and feel confident in the body, and probably just need to get in the nets and have a few more practices.

"But it was nice to get out in the middle the other day.

"I hadn't played for a while, it was a bit weird. But I feel confident."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

India lead the multi-format series 2-0

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)