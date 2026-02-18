From a mess to history: Zimbabwe's path to respect

Zimbabwe started their T20 World Cup campaign at regional qualifiers. Now they're heading to the Super Eight for the first time after knocking off Australia

Before Australia had potentially even thought about this T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe had already begun their campaign at a qualifying event in Kenya in October 2024.

Owing to their failure to reach the previous tournament in the United States and Caribbean four months earlier, Zimbabwe were forced into sub-regional qualifiers against the likes Mozambique, Rwanda, Seychelles and Gambia.

The Chevrons, as they're affectionately known, had recorded their best finish at a men's T20 World Cup at the 2022 event in Australia, but as they finished last in their Super 12s pool, they weren't assured of automatic entry for the next one.

Defeats to Namibia and a rising Ugandan outfit at the African qualifying finals in 2023 saw the world's 11th ranked side miss the ICC's T20 showpiece altogether – the only Test playing nation not to make the cut in 2024. It also meant they had to start their next qualifying campaign from the bottom, so off they went to Kenya later that year.

As joint hosts for the next men's T20 World Cup in 2028 alongside New Zealand, Australia are assured of a place in the tournament despite their early exit from this year's event following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, marking the first time the former champions have been eliminated at the group stage since 2009.

And after years of doing it the hard way through regional and global qualification tournaments, Zimbabwe too are already assured of a spot in 2028 after knocking Australia out to reach the Super Eight stage this year.

Zimbabwe have long had a checkered history at major ICC tournaments dating back to their maiden 50-over World Cup appearance in 1983 when they stunned Australia by 13 runs in the country's first ever one-day international.

They did the same in their first match at a T20 World Cup in 2007's inaugural event when they chased down Ricky Ponting's side's 139 with one ball to spare but then failed to make it out of the group after losing to England the following day.

In the ODI World Cup in 1999 they finished fifth, narrowly missing a spot in the semi-finals on net run-rate when Australia edged home against South Africa in the final Super Six match thanks to Steve Waugh's match-winning unbeaten 120.

But in recent times their record has been even more erratic.

Zimbabwe secured continental bragging rights in 1999 when they beat South Africa by 48 runs // Getty

The African side failed to qualify for the 10-team ODI World Cup in England in 2019 for the first time in 36 years after losing to United Arab Emirates in a global qualifying event that they hosted in Zimbabwe.

They also missed the 2021 T20 tournament after Zimbabwe Cricket were suspended by the ICC over "government interference", while they again bombed out in the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in India with losses to Sri Lanka and Scotland, which were also played at home.

While they made it through the first round of the 2022 T20 World Cup to reach the Super stage at the event for the first time, where they beat Pakistan by one run in Perth, the 'embarrassing' five-wicket slip up to Uganda the following year was rock bottom.

Captain Sikandar Raza said the humbling non-qualification sparked an attitude shift in the Zimbabwean team that has since put them on a path for what is now guaranteed to be their best result at a major tournament since 1999 when they beat India and next-door neighbours South Africa.

"I remember when we were told that we had to play the sub-regional Qualifier B in Kenya," Raza recalled after his side secured their spot in the Super Eight with a washout against Ireland on Tuesday, knocking Australia out in the process.

"I remember sitting down with the squad and said either we feel sorry for ourselves and be ashamed or actually understand the reality, and the reality is it is because of us we are in this mess and it's only us who can get us out.

"We all got together and worked towards a singular goal, which was to win the qualifiers, get to the World Cup and then write our own history and story.

"We all unanimously agreed that, yes, it was our own fault because we kept most of the same squad and … (it was) only us could get us out.

"Yes, our country does deserve more respect and recognition, and us as cricketers also deserve more respect, and we can only do that by doing X, Y, Z.

"We all sat down and laid down a plan. Along the way (we knew) we'd have bad games and lot of criticism would come our way.

"But if we stayed true to our plan and kept trusting each other and created a better culture and environment for our team to thrive in, we'd be fine.

"To see the results after almost two years is certainly very pleasing."

Zimbabwe went on a five-match winning run through the sub-regional qualifiers, also winning their five matches in the African finals to earn their place at this year's T20 World Cup.

Raza's side have lifted their win percentage above 50 per cent since the start of their qualifying campaign (19 wins from 36 completed matches), beating fellow full member teams Pakistan, Afghanistan, Ireland, Sri Lanka and now Australia in T20 internationals in the process, as well as an understrength India in their first match after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Last year Zimbabwe played more Tests than they'd done since 2001 and their consistent exposure to the top-ranked nations is paying off, clinically accounting for Oman by eight wickets in their opening match of this year's T20 World Cup before simply outplaying Australia to seal a top two spot in Group B with a game in hand.

"I cannot put that in words how honoured I feel leading this group of boys and the way they have gone about their business," said Raza, who took over as T20 captain from Craig Ervine in November 2023.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza looks on as Zimbabwe fans celebrate their progression to the Super Eight // Getty

"Not only the way we have prepared but everything that we set out for when we sat down as a team and how we were going to go about it.

"Along the way people had to make a lot of sacrifices because we demanded as a team a lot of things from them.

"We had to change our ways.

"So now to see these rewards, I'm sure everybody is looking back and thinking we did the right thing by doing X, Y, Z or by leaving X, Y, Z.

"Honestly, I cannot tell you how proud I am of these boys."

They've also unearthed some young stars throughout their resurgence, with the likes of 22-year-old Brian Bennett – who hit an unbeaten 64 against Australia – and his 24-year-old opening parter Tadiwanashe Marumani poised to take on the mantle once veterans Raza (aged 39) and Brendan Taylor (40) move on.

Raza has vowed his side is not done, with reaching the Super Eight simply part of a larger goal to bring lasting recognition to cricket in his country.

"To qualify for the Super Eight with a game to spare for the first time in our history is certainly no small achievement," he said.

"It's an achievement that our whole country … everybody together (can) actually enjoy this because it's a huge achievement for the country.

"We've got other goals to achieve, and we remain focused for that. Yes, Super Eight is certainly a tick in the box, but it's certainly not the whole box that we set out for.

"One of the goals we set out for was certainly that we're going to bring more recognition and respect to our country.

"Whatever has happened in the past has happened, but this group of boys and the way we have been together for a long time and the way we have gone about our business with utmost honesty and integrity towards the game itself and to each other in the changing room – that was one of the things we set out for.

Opener Brian Bennett hit 64 not out against Australia in Colombo // ICC via Getty

"To see now … everybody else taking notice of Zimbabwe and putting Zimbabwe in a very respectable manner and taking notice of our country is certainly very humbling and pleasing.

"This is probably the first time in a long time where the fans have travelled to support.

"And I think that is because of the nature and the way we have played cricket over the past year; we have given them hope that this team is onto something and we can achieve something if we all are together.

"To see them here suddenly tells you a story that they believe in this group of boys and to repay that faith by qualifying to Super Eight with a game to spare is a trip worthwhile and I can only hope there will be more and more numbers the next time Zimbabwe travel for away games."

