Undefeated Zimbabwe down Sri Lanka to top Group B

Unbeaten surprise packets Zimbabwe have fired another warning shot to the big guns in the T20 World Cup as they beat co-hosts Sri ‌Lanka by six wickets to top Group B, chasing down a target of 179 ‌with three balls to spare.

Opener Brian Bennett scored an unbeaten 63 and captain Sikandar Raza made ‌a quick 45 on Thursday as Zimbabwe, who stunned Australia last week, handed Sri Lanka their first loss in the campaign, with both teams having already qualified for the Super Eight stage.

"I am pretty excited with how we have gone about our business," player of the match Raza said. "We ‌are unbeaten so ‌far ... nice position ⁠to be in as a captain but I will try ​and enjoy at least tonight."

Zimbabwe won three of their four group games while Tuesday's match against Ireland was washed out, which ensured Zimbabwe progressed to the Super Eight with Australia eliminated.

Sri Lanka, who ensured their qualification for the next stage with Monday's win over Australia, chose to bat ⁠first and posted 7-178, as opener Pathum Nissanka ‌led the way again ​with a knock of 62.

Two-wicket hauls by Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Graeme Cremer helped ​contain Sri Lanka ‌to a competitive total in Colombo, before Bennett combined with Tadiwanashe Marumani (34) for a ​69-run opening partnership to set the stage for the chase.

Raza hit four sixes and two boundaries to score 45 from 26 balls, leaving Zimbabwe with 12 to get with 10 ​balls ​left.

Bennett scored the winning runs ​with a drive towards mid-off, getting his ‌team to 4-182 on the third ball of the final over.

Zimbabwe, who did not qualify for the 2024 edition, are the only team in this year's Super Eight who reached the T20 World Cup through a continental tournament.

00:51 Play video Return of Zimbabwe's 'Castle Corner' driving side's belief: Raza

Sri Lanka will face England, New Zealand and Pakistan in the second Super Eight pool, while Zimbabwe ​will be in the first group alongside title-holders India, South Africa and West Indies.

Zimbabwe will ​play West Indies on ⁠Monday, a day after Sri Lanka face England.

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video