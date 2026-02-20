350 & counting: Constant evolution keeps Perry hungry for more

Ellyse Perry reflects on what keeps her motivated as she approaches a special milestone

02:17 Play video 'She'll go down as the greatest': Perry brings up game No.350

On the eve of her 350th international match for Australia, Ellyse Perry says the constant evolution of the women’s game, and the challenge of staying ahead of it, is what keeps her fulfilled and motivated for more.

Saturday’s third T20I against India at Adelaide Oval will see Perry become the first Australian woman to reach 350 games, as she enters her 20th calendar year of playing at the highest level.

Only two women have played more international matches than Perry – India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who moved clear to 356 on Thursday ahead of New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates (355).

Australia's next most-capped players are current ODI and Test captain Alyssa Healy (295) and former vice-captain Alex Blackwell (252).

"I'm just really excited about the match tomorrow in the context of the T20 series, it's the decider, which is really cool," Perry told reporters at Adelaide airport on Friday.

"And also on a personal note – these (milestones), I guess they come around, but more than anything, it just makes you reflect on how much amazing support and help I've had along the way, and the people I've got to share things with.

"To still be playing as beyond my wildest dreams, more importantly, it's just nice to still contribute to an Australian team."

While fellow veteran Alyssa Healy has called time on her international career and will hang up the gloves following next month’s day-night Test against India, and Megan Schutt has not currently committed to anything beyond the looming T20 World Cup, Perry says she has no timeline on her international future.

Injuries or other unexpected obstacles aside, the 35-year-old could bring up international game No.400 during next year’s Ashes in the United Kingdom, and beyond that, Perry could feature at the LA Olympics in 2028.

"(I've got) no particular landmarks really on my radar," she said.

"I just want to keep experiencing what this team is doing, and for as long as I'm contributing to that, and find fulfillment in that, then I'd love to be around, but I don't really have an end point.

"There's always exciting things on the horizon, but we'll just see where it gets to."

Right now, Australia’s new era under recently appointed captain Sophie Molineux has Perry inspired.

Molineux has been tasked with steering Australia through a period of change, with a goal of restocking the trophy cabinet following consecutive semi-final World Cup exits.

"I think more than anything, the motivation and the enjoyment that I get out of the challenge and trying to get better, that's where a lot of the fulfillment comes from," Perry said.

"And it's not just on a personal level, but I think as a team, looking at how we've evolved over the last however long I've been here, and even stepping into this new era with Soph as captain, there's always something new to try and achieve, ways to improve and develop and learn.

"So it's a pretty cool job."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

The multi-format series is tied 2-2

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Australia won by 19 runs

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)