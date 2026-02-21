Harris recalled as Australia bowl first in blockbuster T20I decider

Australia have made one change as Ellyse Perry celebrates her 350th international match

Grace Harris has returned to Australia's XI for the third and final T20I at Adelaide Oval, with India to bat first after captain Harmanpreet Kaur won a third successive coin toss.

Harris has replaced Nicola Carey in the Australia XI with the powerful Brisbane Heat opener listed at No.8 on the team sheet.

Despite losing her third toss from as many outings at Australia skipper, Sophie Molineux said she had planned to bowl first regardless.

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

India have made one change to their XI, with Shreyanka Patil replacing Kranti Gaud.

Ahead of the toss, the Australians congregated on the outfield of Adelaide Oval to acknowledge Ellyse Perry's 350th appearance in international cricket.

Perry is the third-most capped woman in the world behind Harmanpreet (357 matches) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (355).

Australia's win in the second T20I in Canberra has set the stage for a thrilling decider to the 20-over leg of the multi-format series, which will see tonight's victory take a 4-2 lead into the ODIs starting on Tuesday.

"It was a really nice performance from the group," Perry said of the second T20I.

"The way we started with the bat, a really great partnership at the top, and then to defend the total in the end, I thought our bowlers were absolutely exceptional.

"In the context of how the match panned out, we played really well.

"I think we probably thought after the start we got with the bat that we were maybe a little bit short, but then the way that the bowlers bowled, and some of the execution of plans last night was absolutely brilliant.

"So a really good game for us and makes the last match of the T20s component of this series really exciting."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

The multi-format series is tied 2-2

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Australia won by 19 runs

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)