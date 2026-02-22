King of spin wants to reclaim her throne in T20 team

Legspinner Alana King is not content with just being in Australia's ODI and Test sides, and is desperate to crack back into the national T20 team

Alana King has declared she does not want to be pigeon-holed as a longer-format specialist, with Australia's big-turning legspinner desperate to crack back into the Twenty20 team.

King is expected to return to Australia's side for Tuesday's opening one-dayer against India in Brisbane, after being overlooked for the three T20s against the tourists.

The hosts must win at least two of the three ODIs against India if they are to have any chance of winning the multi-format series outright.

Australia's best bowler at last year's ODI World Cup, King has played just five T20s in the past three years, while largely being stuck behind fellow leggie Georgia Wareham.

Her chances of returning to the side have also taken another hit, with finger-spinner Sophie Molineux now locked in as a fixture in the side as captain.

T20 cricket will be a priority for Australia over the next period, with two World Cups, an Olympics and Champions Trophy coming up before the end of 2028.

And King is adamant she doesn't want to be on the sidelines through that stretch, particularly given the 30-year-old is bowling as well now as any point in her career.

"I'm not going to probably just succumb to, okay, I'll just play ODIs," King told AAP.

"There's some serious hunger in me to be a multi-format player because we play so much of it in the women's game.

"With T20 World Cups around multi-format series, it's something that I don't ever see myself not trying to get to.

"There's always disappointment when you get left out of squads and teams, but it gives me a bit more fire in the belly to do everything I can."

King is considered to be better suited to ODIs and Tests as a more attacking spinner, with her big-turning legbreaks earning her 13 wickets at 17.38 in last year's World Cup.

Wareham's tighter bowling has then seen her as a preferred option in T20s, while the 26-year-old's batting is also considered valuable.

"People keep talking about you can't play two legsinners, but Wolfy (Wareham) and I have played many games together in different formats," King said.

"I've just got to put head down, ass up, get to work and keep taking opportunities when I can.

"My desire to do well, not just for myself, but for Australia as well, is always going to be there."

King also remains confident her spin can be a threat in T20 internationals, having taken 27 wickets at 18.81 in the format for Australia.

02:26 Play video Drama teacher Alana? Gardner and King take the friendship quiz

"I know naturally I'm a quicker leg-spinner, but because I still get grip and turn, I don't need to really change anything for T20s," King said.

"What I've grown in the T20 space is the tactical side of the game. You have to think a lot quicker.

"You've only got four overs, so you have less time to work out a batter.

"I don't think you lose your skill overnight, and the selectors know that as well."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

India lead the multi-format series 4-2

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Australia won by 19 runs

February 21: India won by 17 runs

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)