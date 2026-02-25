Bangladesh returning to Australia with Top Ends Tests locked in

Mackay to become 12th men's Test venue, while Darwin also to host Bangladesh's first Test tour Down Under since 2003

Test cricket's return to Australia's tropical north after a two-decade wait has been confirmed, with Bangladesh to play the longest format on these shores for the first time since 2003.

Cricket Australia today announced the dates for the two NRMA Insurance Tests in Darwin (13-17 August) and Mackay (22-26 August) that mark the beginning of the 2026-27 home international season.

The Top End cities, along with Far North Queensland destinations Townsville and Cairns, have in recent years hosted international men's white-ball fixtures against Zimbabwe, New Zealand (in 2022) and South Africa (in 2025). Australia's women also played in Mackay in 2021 and 2024.

But none of those venues have hosted Tests since Sri Lanka's 2004 visit. The region's climate provides hot and dry conditions through winter suitable for cricket, unlike Australia's southern states.

Mackay will host a Test for the first time, becoming the 12th venue to do so in Australia. It will be Queensland's only Test for the 'summer'; Brisbane's Gabba will miss out during New Zealand's four-Test tour through December-January due to previous uncertainty over its fate in planning for the 2032 Olympics.

Great Barrier Reef Arena has hosted plenty of international white-ball cricket in recent years // Getty

Darwin hosted Bangladesh in 2003 and Sri Lanka in 2004, but Australia had not played an international there since 2008 until South Africa played two T20Is there on a drop-in pitch in August last year.

The Marrara Test shapes as a significant one for incumbent opener Jake Weatherald, who became the NT's first born-and-bred player to win a Baggy Green during the recent Ashes series. The left-hander watched Australia play Bangladesh in Darwin in 2003 as an eight-year-old.

"It was such a big moment for me to see the people I'd followed for such a long time," Weatherald told cricket.com.au. "We had so many amazing players you'd seen from a distance do some incredible things.

"To see them in the flesh was a pretty big deal for me. I know a few other guys who went on to play state cricket as well during my time, that was a pretty big moment in their lives, just to know that their goal was realistic and that cricket was an attainable thing for them.

"We're still a part of Australia too … it shows that how important it is to have that connection between the community and the Australian players."

Ninth-ranked Bangladesh have not played Australia in long-form cricket since notching their maiden Test win over them in Dhaka in 2017.

Australia's mooted tour of Bangladesh in 2020 was nixed by the pandemic, meaning this year's series will mark the first time the two countries have played in the World Test Championship era.

The Tigers have typically struggled away from home, though they have notched wins abroad against West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand since 2022.

Matthew Hayden signs autographs during Australia's 2004 Test in Darwin against Sri Lanka // Getty

"It is no secret the international calendar is now crowded and we're fortunate to have world class facilities available in August ensuring we have another window for Test cricket outside summer," said Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg.

"Marrara Stadium and Great Barrier Reef Arena have been outstanding venues for international cricket in recent seasons."

Northern Territory Cricket also announced earlier this month it had secured more international cricket for 2027 with New Zealand to play two men's T20Is there.

Weatherald emphasised the importance of NT locals being able to see their heroes; he met Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie (who would later coach him in South Australia) during the 2003 series.

Jason Gillespie, Jake Weatherald, age 8, and Brett Lee in Darwin in 2003 // Libby Beath

"The big thing for me was just seeing the players," said Weatherald. "I don't remember much about the game – I was spending more time trying to get autographs and trying to see the players I wanted to see.

"Getting to meet Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie – Brett Lee at that time was at the absolute (peak of his) powers … there was so much talked about him, and he was so well branded by the Australian cricket team. To be near him was so cool.

"And obviously Dizzy (Gillespie) – I got to spend a lot of time with him at the Strikers and SACA. It was a 360 moment going from that to that. Now I look back on it, it probably had a profound impact on me, meeting those guys so closely."

2026 NRMA Insurance Bangladesh Test series

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium Darwin, 10am (local)

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10am (local)