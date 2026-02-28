Teenager in frame as selectors mull changes for third ODI

Lucy Hamilton and Georgia Wareham are pushing their selection cases as Australia look to continue their winning momentum in Hobart

Uncapped teenage quick Lucy Hamilton is in the frame for an international debut in Sunday's third and final one-day international in Hobart, as Australia mull changes to their XI following a cruel run of injuries.

Australia lead the multi-format, points-based series 6-4 following Friday night's dominant win at Bellerive Oval, and if they sweep the 50-over leg on Sunday, they will officially retain the India-Australia series trophy ahead of the Test in Perth.

Left-arm quick Hamilton, who was added to the ODI squad following Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry's quad injuries, has been training with the Australians in Hobart and is firming for a Test debut next week.

During Friday's ODI, she spent a lengthy period bowling in the Bellerive Oval nets and has been steadily building up her loads to prepare for multi-day cricket in recent weeks.

Speaking to Channel Seven during Friday's game, Australia selector Shawn Flegler confirmed the 19-year-old would also be considered for the third ODI.

"That's one of the opportunities for us," he said. "We'll look at how things go today (in the second ODI) ... hopefully we get another win, and then that gives us an opportunity to have a look at Luce possibly in game three."

"Lucy's come in for the ODIs and that's an opportunity for her to be around the squad just a little bit earlier than what was originally planned.

"We'll see how today goes, and perhaps there's an opportunity for her on Sunday as well.

"We're looking forward to seeing what she can do within this Australian side, I think she's got a huge feature ahead of her."

It is expected the same pitch will be in use for Sunday's game, and an aging surface could also bring leg-spinner Georgia Wareham into the frame for selection.

Local pace-bowling allrounder Nicola Carey came into the XI on Friday following spinner Sophie Molineux's series-ending back injury and picked up a wicket in her first ODI appearance since 2022 but was Australia's most expensive bowler going for 1-55 from her eight overs.

Australia may also consider managing speedster Darcie Brown ahead of the day-night Test in Perth, with the quick playing all five matches so far.

"The wicket's played really well so far, maybe it'll keep a little bit lower on Sunday if we play on the same wicket, it might turn a little bit more," Flegler said.

"We've also got Georgia Wareham champing at the bit to have a crack as well ... we've got a couple of options there."

Australia are also expected to add at least one player to their squad for the day-night Test.

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

While they are optimistic Perry could feature in the match as a specialist batter, Flegler conceded on Friday that Garth was unlikely to recover in time for the four-day game, potentially opening a place for another quick to be added to the squad.

Australia will arrive in Perth on Monday, with three days to rest, recover and prepare ahead of the opening day at the WACA Ground next Friday.

"We'll work through that over the next 24 to 48 hours, but we'll certainly have to bring someone in," Flegler said.

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-4

First T20I: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

Second T20I: Australia won by 19 runs

Third T20I: India won by 17 runs

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal

February 24: Australia won by six wickets

February 27: Australia won by five wickets

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)