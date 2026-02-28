Australia's post-Healy era to begin with Caribbean tour

Australia will play six white-ball games in the Caribbean starting next month, but the drought-breaking Test is off the schedule

Australia's preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup will continue in the Caribbean next month, with Cricket West Indies confirming the schedule for the series starting on March 19.

Australia and the West Indies will meet in three T20Is in St Vincent followed by three ODIs in St Kitts, in what will be the Aussies' first full tour following the retirement of captain Alyssa Healy.

Australia's tour of the West Indies 2026

The series was initially intended to be a full multi-format tour, including what would have been the first women's Test match between the teams since 1976, and West Indies' first against any team since 2004.

However scheduling constraints and a desire to prioritise World Cup preparation means the red-ball game will not proceed.

"With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup just a few months away, this series against Australia is a pivotal benchmark in our preparation," CWI's Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said in the statement.

"It gives our players the opportunity to challenge themselves against the very best and to elevate their performance under pressure.

"Our planning this year prioritises maximising white-ball readiness ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This series forms a central part of that preparation, allowing us to concentrate resources and build combinations."

Cricket Australia's head of scheduling, operations and domestic cricket Peter Roach said both governing bodies had pursued "every reasonable course" to retain the Test.

A white-ball only series allows the West Indies to host matches across two venues in St Vincent and St Kitts.

"It was also important that this series be played in more than one venue ensuring the best possible facilities and varying conditions," Roach said.

"We're grateful Cricket West Indies worked within their constraints to make this happen.

"CA continues to support women's Test cricket while acknowledging the differing circumstances in some member nations and their desire to play and promote T20 cricket as they grow the women's game."

West Indies, who made the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, are anticipating their return to the big stage after missing out on qualifying for last year's women's ODI World Cup.

Australia, who were also knocked out in the semi-finals in 2024, are navigating a new T20I era under recently appointed captain Sophie Molineux.

The T20 World Cup will get underway in the United Kingdom in mid-June.

Australia's squads for the Caribbean tour are expected to be announced at the conclusion of the day-night Test against India in Perth, which concludes on March 9.

The one-dayers will be Australia's first in the new cycle of the ICC Women's ODI Championship, which sees the top 11 teams play one another in three-game series across a three-year period to determine automatic qualification for the 2029 ODI World Cup.

The ICC's Future Tours Program has West Indies pencilled in to host England's women in a Test match in April 2027.

The Windies have played 12 women's Tests in total, with 11 of those played in the 1970s and the other against Pakistan in 2004.

"We remain committed to the long-term growth of women’s Test cricket, and discussions are already underway for a future red-ball opportunity, including a highly anticipated series against England in 2027," Bascombe said.