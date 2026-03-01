Super Samson sends India into semis, Proteas stay unbeaten

India found a new hero in Kolkata as Sanju Samson conjured up a special knock to guide the co-hosts to the semi-finals

Sanju Samson has delivered a mighty match-winning innings against the West Indies to become the toast of all India by guiding them into the semi-finals of their home T20 World Cup.

India's new opener proved nerveless under the most intense pressure in the winner-takes-all group clash in Kolkata on Sunday, hitting the first two balls of the final over for six and four to finish 97no in the five-wicket victory.

Samson, who'd previously perhaps not quite delivered enough on his exceptional ability, recognised his hour had arrived, dropping to his knees and offering a prayer of thanks after lofting the winning boundary over mid-on with just four balls remaining.

"It means the whole world to me," beamed the 31-year-old, who'd only won his place back after India had been hammered by South Africa the week before.

"From the day I started playing, started dreaming of playing for the country, this is the knock I was waiting for ... this is one of the greatest days of my life.

"I've had a very special journey, a lot of ups and downs, kept doubting myself, thinking 'will I make it?' but I'm thankful to the almighty for blessing me today."

Chasing down Windies' formidable 4-195, opener Samson wasn't content to hammer his first T20 World Cup half-century off 26 balls - his first T20I fifty in his last 13 knocks - but appeared utterly determined to then take guard again and set his stall out to win the match.

He did just that in a nervy finish after Hardik Pandya had fallen to Shamar Joseph in the penultimate over with 17 still needed off 10 balls.

Helped by left-hander Shivam Dube, who got the equation down to seven off six balls with a couple of quick boundaries, Samson flicked the first ball of Romario Shepherd's final into the delirious Eden Gardens crowd at deep square leg.

Then he just managed to clear mid-on for his match-winning 12th four to go with the four sixes he'd also smashed in the career-defining knock.

With the ball, India, who'd put the Windies in to bat, could again thank superstar Jasprit Bumrah, whose two wickets in three balls of the 12th over to get rid of Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 12) and Roston Chase (40 off 25), pegged the visitors back after they'd flown to 1-102.

Captain Shai Hope laboured during his innings of 32 off 33 but a tremendous late stand between Rovman Powell (34no off 19) and Jason Holder (37no off 22) powered WI into a strong position.

But even after the world's No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma had fallen again for just 10, and both Ishan Kishan (10 off six) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 16) departed, Samson found a powerful ally in Tilak Varma (27 off 15) before completing his mission.

Earlier in the day, South Africa marched on towards a semi-final date with New Zealand in immaculate style after making it seven wins out of seven at the tournament.

The Proteas rolled over Zimbabwe by five wickets at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, not even needing anything like their Sunday best to deal with the best that the consistently excellent opposition skipper Sikandar Raza could throw at them in their final Super Eight match.

The 39-year-old veteran allrounder Raza, who'd already inspired Zimbabwe to victories over Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka during the tournament, shone once more, cracking 73 off 43 balls to drag his side to a respectable 7-153 and then troubling the Proteas by taking 3-29 with his crafty spin.

But ultimately, even his heroics weren't enough as the Proteas, who rested Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, got to their target on 5-154 with 13 balls to spare to keep their perfect record intact.

It's set up a semi-final with New Zealand's Black Caps at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT), while England will play India the following day at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

"Exciting ... the boys will be up for it," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram, who's determined to go one better than in 2024 when his men lost in the final to India.

"Would have loved it to have been a bit more clinical with the bat, but it's probably not the worst thing that the middle-order was put under a bit of pressure and came through."