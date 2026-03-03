World Cup omission steels Short to reclaim Aussie spot

The Victorian allrounder was dropped from Australia's final squad on the eve of the tournament

A "shattered" Matt Short has opened up on being dropped from Australia's T20 World Cup squad on the eve of the global tournament, revealing it's helped highlight areas of his game he "needs to improve".

Short was named in the Aussies' preliminary 15-player group for the World Cup on January 1 but was left out of the final squad when it was announced on January 31.

Selectors opted to replace Short with Queensland's Matthew Renshaw, while left-armer Ben Dwarshuis was brought in for injured quick Pat Cummins who was ruled out of the tournament.

Short had been in the middle of Australia's disastrous three-game tour of Pakistan when he received the news, summoned to the hotel room of selector Tony Dodemaide.

"I played the first game in Pakistan and then got a call from 'Dodders', who was over there with us, the day or the night before the second game," Short told the Unplayable Podcast.

"He invited me into his room. I thought, I'm probably getting dropped for the next couple of games or whatnot.

"And when I walked in and 'Ronnie' (head coach Andrew McDonald) was in there as well.

"So I was like, 'oh shit, something's going on here'.

Short attempts a ramp in the second T20I against Pakistan, having already learnt his T20 World Cup fate // Getty

"Dodders was like, 'Look mate, there's obviously moving parts with injuries'.

"They weren't sure how long 'TD' (Tim David) was going to take.

"They just said … while TD was out, they wanted 'Renners' (Renshaw) in, to come in through the middle (overs), maybe he's a better option against spin, maybe as a left-hander too."

Instead of joining his teammates on the Lahore to Colombo flight three days later, Short flew back to Australia instead after playing the final two T20 internationals against Pakistan.

Short said the unexpected change of plans forced him into some introspection, something he admitted he hadn't spent a lot of time on when consistently on the field and in the XI.

"It was tough, but I guess it's made me realise that there are actual areas in my game that I need to improve," Short said.

"I've probably gone through the last couple of years (and) gone from tournament to tournament, or series to series, and not actually sat down enough or reviewed how I'm actually going or what I need to work on.

01:32 Play video Career-best night for Short in nervy chase

"I've used the past few weeks since getting back from Pakistan to talk to the people I need to talk to and work out a plan to get back in that Australian team and get better as a cricketer."

While Short identified batting against spin and in subcontinental conditions as two areas he wants to improve, he is reluctant to shift himself down the order in domestic cricket, given his role as opener has brought him so much success.

Short's career exploded when he began opening full-time for Adelaide Strikers in 2021 and he quickly rocketed into the national conversation, debuting for Australia in both ODIs and T20Is in 2023.

03:43 Play video Captain Short leads Strikers to 250 with record-breaking century

But due to the presence of national captain Mitch Marsh, all-format superstar Travis Head, and previously David Warner in both white-ball sides, only 13 of Short's 22 T20I innings have been as an opener.

It leaves Short in a tricky situation of wanting to continue to dominate at the top for the Strikers to remain in the selection spotlight, knowing that it only places him at the head of the queue behind incumbents Marsh and Head.

"The reason I got into the Australian team in the first place was from opening the batting and doing quite well," Short said.

"I don't want to get rid of that. The communication from Ronnie, 'Bails' (selection chair George Bailey) and Dodders, (is that) they still see me as an opening batter.

"Obviously, to get into the team at the moment, it's probably through the middle, with the moving parts there.

"But I don't want to shy away from the fact that opening the batting is what's got me into the team in the first place."

Short will play round nine of the Sheffield Shield with Victoria before he jets off to join Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, which is slated to begin in late March.

Short's state coach Chris Rogers said last month he believes that Test cricket is a genuine possibility for the 30-year-old and Short is now weighing up where his playing priorities lie.

"I've probably come to a point now where, especially finding myself out of the white-ball team at this stage, I really need to sit down and figure out what I want to do," Short said.

"(Figure out) what I want to have a crack at, whether it's red ball or white ball, so I'm in the middle of that, and I probably need a bit of time to work through that."

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings