Head to open, Manenti returns for SA's Shield clash with NSW

Australia's Test opener is set to bat at the top of the order for South Australia for the first time this Sheffield Shield season

South Australia coach Ryan Harris has confirmed that Australian star Travis Head will open the batting for the state in their all-important Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales at Karen Rolton Oval.

The 32-year-old is set to replace Mackenzie Harvey at the top of SA's batting order.

While the Test opener batted at No.4 in his last Shield appearance for SA in November, Head hinted that he did have a preferred position in the batting order on Tuesday.

Harris confirmed that the left-hander will open against NSW in a move he believes will help his side edge closer to another Shield final.

"He'll bat at the top," Harris said.

"He's keen to bat at the top and it suits our order. We've dropped an opener for him to come back, so he was very happy to do that. He said he'd bat anywhere... but we'll put him at the top and hopefully he can get away for us. If he gets away, we know what happens."

Head will line up for SA in just one Shield match before he'll fly to the subcontinent to play for Indian Premier League side, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While the Australian international is set for a brief return to the Shield, Harris revealed he was happy to receive a message from Head expressing his desire to represent the state prior to his IPL commitments.

"It's great to be able to get a message from him," Harris said.

"Unfortunately after their (T20) World Cup was cut short, he messaged and said he if we wanted him, he was keen to play the game here at Karen Rolton Oval. It's obviously nice getting a message like that and knowing he wants to play."

SA will also be boosted by the return of allrounder and Italy international, Ben Manenti.

The 28-year-old put together an impressive T20 World Cup campaign during the Italians' first World Cup tournament, with scores of 52 (v Scotland) and 60 (v England) highlighting his success. Manenti also helped the nation achieve their first victory at a World Cup by taking 2-9 against Nepal in Mumbai.

Now back with SA for the remainder of the domestic season, Harris said he was stoked to see Manenti, and his brother (and SA squad member) Harry, perform so well on such a big stage.

"We were pumped," Harris said.

"We were watching every game if we could... most of the staff and the players. They definitely competed and they did really well. I think Ben was almost the group stage MVP. If he had a little bit more support, they might have beaten England and a few other sides.

"He's another one that's a big player in our team. He does a good role with the ball, massive role in the field for us in the slips and obviously with the bat at No.8 he can make cameos here and there. He just makes us stronger."

While the state have added significant firepower to their side, South Australia will be without 22-year-old Campbell Thompson (hamstring), who impressed on Shield debut with four maidens in his first four overs of first-class cricket to Queensland veteran Usman Khawaja.

Thompson has become the latest SA casualty in a bowling unit decimated by injuries throughout the domestic season. The left-arm quick joins Brendan Doggett (hamstring), Spencer Johnson (back) and Wes Agar (back) on the sidelines.

00:47 Play video Four overs, four maidens: Debutant's spell troubles Khawaja

Despite the setbacks to their bowling group, Harris highlighted the importance of starting well with the ball against a NSW side that features the in-form Kurtis Patterson, who's made three hundreds in his last four outings in domestic cricket.

"Kurtis Patterson just churns out hundreds for fun," Harris said.

"We've just got to be better on the day. We've got to start well with the ball. Obviously, KP is a big wicket, we don't want to put all our energy into him, but we've got some good plans coming up against him.

"They're a good young team. A good all-round team and they're dynamic. If they do get away, we've got to find a way to limit their scoring. I think it's going to be a good game of cricket."

03:02 Play video Patterson crunches 68-ball ton to continue purplest of patches

SA (33.43 points) currently sit third in the Sheffield Shield standings, less than a point behind second-placed Queensland (34.38).

Fifth-placed NSW (27.83) and fourth-placed Tasmania (28.23) are also in the running to take on Victoria (50.76) in this season's Shield final, if results fall their way. Western Australia (17.19) are the only side that cannot make the season finale.

