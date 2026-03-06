InMobi
Return to Homepage
Shop (opens new window)

Tickets

Shop (opens new window)

LIVE BLOG: Hamilton snares ripper maiden Test wicket

Laura Jolly and Mrinal Asija, at the WACA Ground
Laura Jolly and Mrinal Asija, at the WACA Ground

Follow the action from the Test Match as the NRMA Insurance multi-format series between Australia and India reaches its climax in Perth

FULL SCORECARD

Watch the Test match live on Seven, 7Plus, Kayo Sports and Foxtel, listen live ABC Radio on the CA Live app.

Session times

First: 1.20pm-3.20pm (4.20pm-6.20pm AEDT; 10.50am-12.50pm IST)

 

Second: 4pm-6pm (7pm-9pm AEDT; 1.30pm-3.30pm IST)

 

Third: 6.20pm-8.20pm (9.20pm-11.20pm AEDT; 3.50pm-5.50pm IST) 

 

*Minimum 100 overs per day. An extra 30 minutes is available to complete daily overs

Live

Australia v India multi-format series, Test

 

Related News

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore