Sangha, Carey combo delivers again for South Australia

Fresh off his first Sheffield Shield century of the season, South Australia batter Jason Sangha has praised Australian Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his role in their vital partnership towards the state's quest for back-to-back titles.

For the first time since SA's drought-breaking Shield final victory last season, Sangha and Carey found themselves batting together at Karen Rolton Oval against New South Wales on Friday.

Just shy of twelve months on from their historic 202-run stand that delivered the sought-after silverware to the state, the pair put on another crucial 109-run partnership to help SA gain the ascendancy over the visitors.

Reflecting on his time in the middle with Carey, Sangha was full of admiration for a guy he enjoys sharing the crease with.

"I love batting with 'Kez'," Sangha said.

"We've put on some nice partnerships together and we sort of go about it in the same way. We both don't talk a hell of a lot out in the middle.

"I've actually really bonded with him when he comes back to South Australian cricket."

The duo have scored 526 runs together in six Shield partnerships; 437 of those runs have come at Karen Rolton Oval, where they average 109.25 as a pair in their four stands.

It's an impressive record that Sangha puts down to batting with a partner that understands his game.

"It's always fun to bat with him," Sangha said.

"I guess to have someone that you're close to, and you know how they go about their batting (means) you can relate. We're just doing our own thing out there ... it was reminiscent of what happened last year."

Coming in at 3-36 in South Australia's first innings of their crucial round nine clash, Sangha hit 18 boundaries to compile his highest score (115) this season.

Having failed to convert three half-centuries into hundreds previously this season, the 26-year-old was pleased to provide a significant contribution in his side's all-important fixture.

"This year I haven't done enough for some of the lads," he said.

"I pride myself on making sure I can contribute to team success. We spoke about trying to bat big. If I'm being brutally honest, I probably left a few more out there as well, but it was nice."

Three of Sangha's four centuries for SA have now come at Karen Rolton Oval. Having moved from NSW ahead of last season, the right-hander's latest ton is also his first against his former state.

South Australia will jump to second in the Shield standings if they beat NSW, with the 2.73 bonus points they claimed from bowling out the Blues and then scoring 373 in the first innings enough to bridge the 0.95-point gap to Queensland prior to this round even if the Bulls also win. Queensland only managed to claim one bonus point in the first innings of their clash with Western Australia after being bowled out for less than 200.

The reigning champions will then take on top-of-the-table Victoria in Melbourne in the final round of the season as they seek a place in a second straight Shield decider.

