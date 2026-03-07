InMobi
Tasmanian collapse ends Tigers' Shield hopes

Scott Bailey (AAP)
Tasmania suffered a collapse of 6-36, killing off their hopes of qualifying for the Sheffield Shield final with a 70-run loss to Victoria

Tasmania v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day Three

Tasmania's hopes of returning to the Sheffield Shield final are effectively over after they collapsed to a 70-run defeat to ladder-leaders Victoria.

Chasing 325 for a fourth-innings victory on Saturday, the hosts fell from from 2-170 to be all out for 254 in Hobart.

Mitchell Perry was the chief destroyer for Victoria, taking 5-45, while Fergus O'Neill finished with 3-61.

With Victoria having already wrapped up a home final, Tasmania are now likely too far behind South Australia and Queensland to finish in the top two.

Perry routs Tasmania with devastating spell

Tasmania had appeared some chance of pulling off the chase early on Saturday, with Tim Ward in good touch and 155 runs needed with eight wickets in hand.

The left-hander looked strong on the drive, while he also pulled Fergus O'Neill for a six.

But the match swung when Will Sutherland had Charlie Wakim caught at first slip for 32, kicking off a collapse of 6-36.

Ward also guided Fergus O'Neill to Peter Handscomb at second slip three overs later, killing off any ascendancy the Tigers had claimed in the first session.

Perry then ensured there would be no fightback, disposing of Jordan Silk and Jake Doran in the same over, as all of Tasmania's first six dismissals came behind the wicket.

And while Beau Webster (37) put on a 34-run ninth-wicket stand alongside Riley Meredith (14), the resistance proved brief.

A target of 325 had always appeared difficult on Saturday, given the hosts made 91 in their first innings and Victoria scored only 222 and 193.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 9 7 2 0 0 0 7.68 8.3 57.98
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 8 3 3 2 0 0 8.18 6.2 34.38
3 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 8 3 2 3 0 0 4.83 7.6 33.43
4 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 9 3 4 2 0 2 3.73 7.5 29.23
5 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 8 2 3 3 0 0 5.93 6.9 27.83
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 8 1 5 2 0 0 1.99 7.2 17.19

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

