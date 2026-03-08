'Under the radar' Aussies? Healy's vision for new era

Retiring skipper backs Australia's 'unmatched talent' to seize the big moments on the world stage and restock the trophy cabinet

Alyssa Healy says back-to-back World Cup semi-final defeats, fresh faces and a change in leadership could see Australia "sneak under the radar for the first time" at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Healy, who bid farewell to international cricket at the WACA Ground on Sunday, was adamant the future of a team that has long been the dominant force in women's cricket could continue to hold that mantle.

As six-time winners and the No.1 ranked team in the format, Australia will of course go into the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom among the favourites.

However, Healy said their recent World Cup disappointments, in the T20 formats in 2024 and ODIs in 2025, could free the team from the more intense burden of expectation that has come with entering every major tournament with the 'defending champions' or 'red-hot favourites' tag across the past eight years.

"I think the opportunities are endless when it when I look at it," Healy told reporters in Perth.

"I think in some ways, I feel like the pressure's off.

"India winning that (ODI) World Cup, it's allowed us to reset, refocus, and go again.

"And I feel like there's a little element of maybe we might sneak under the radar for the first time at that T20 World Cup with a fresh-looking squad, new leadership and whatnot.

"It's a really exciting time for them to just go out there and become a new team, new presence in international cricket."

That reset will begin in just five days, when Australia, without Healy, depart for a white-ball tour of the Caribbean.

There, the Sophie Molineux era will officially begin, albeit in somewhat murky circumstances given the new Australia captain is under an injury cloud after a back complaint ruled her out of the multi-format series against India.

That tour will be a chance for Molineux and her deputies Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia Mcrath to plot their path toward the next ICC event, in which Australia will find themselves in a challenging group alongside India and 2024 runners-up South Africa.

"The skill in that dressing room is unmatched," Healy said.

"It's just whether or not we can continue to win those key moments moving forward, and I've got no doubt they can do that."

08:06 Play video Australia v India | Test | Day Three

Looking to the future, Healy pointed to the young talent in the Australia Test XI in Perth.

Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll, both 22, opened the batting, while Darcie Brown, who turned 23 on day two, took the new ball alongside 19-year-old debutant Lucy Hamilton.

Annabel Sutherland, 24, scored her third consecutive Test century alongside her six wickets.

"I found myself looking down the slip cordon at one point throughout the game, and seeing the likes of Litchfield, Sutherland, Hamilton in there, Darcy Brown was in there, just the way that we're seeing these young players just finding their feet and really thriving in international cricket at the moment (is exciting)," she said.

"But I'm genuinely really excited to watch this group of amazing people moving forward led by Sophie Molineux. I think they're going to achieve some great things.

"And hopefully anyone who gets that opportunity moving forward will really enjoy the experience."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia win the multi-format series 12-4

February 15: First T20: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Second T20: Australia won by 19 runs

February 21: Third T20: India won by 17 runs

February 24: First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

February 27: Second ODI: Australia won by five wickets

March 1: Third ODI: Australia won by 185 runs

Test match: Australia won by 10 wickets