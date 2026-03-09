Hamilton set for Caribbean tour as Sutherland rests

Test sensation Lucy Hamilton set to become a three-format player against West Indies as star allrounder Annabel Sutherland skips whirlwind tour with eye on T20 World Cup

Lucy Hamilton is poised to make her T20I debut after being included in Australia's squad for their white-ball tour of the Caribbean, while new captain Sophie Molineux has been included as she recovers from a back injury.

Star allrounder Annabel Sutherland will sit out the tour, however, as Australia look to ensure arguably their most valuable player is fresh and primed for the looming T20 World Cup in June.

Cricket Australia this morning revealed a 15-player squad to travel to the Caribbean for both white-ball formats, which also sees NSW wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson named in a national side for the first time.

Australia ODI & T20 squads: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

Grace Harris has missed selection for the tour comprising three T20Is and three ODIs across St Vincent and St Kitts, but is understood to remain in CA's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Molineux, who was ruled out midway through the multi-format series against India with a back issue, will travel to the Caribbean as Australia look to bed in her leadership ahead of the ICC tournament, with limited matches remaining before their first group game against South Africa.

The 28-year-old has been running and batting in the nets, but her on-field involvement in the tour will depend on how she tracks in her rehabilitation.

"We'll just keep assessing her as we go," national selector Shawn Flegler told cricket.com.au.

"She's good to bat and to run at the moment, so once we get over there, we'll see how she's tracking and what she's capable of.

"But the opportunity for her to continue her leadership of the group ahead of the T20 World Cup was really important so that was the priority."

Sutherland, meanwhile, will miss the whirlwind tour following the 24-year-old's heavy workloads across the multi-format series, which saw her named player of the series after scoring 227 runs and taking 13 wickets.

The Australian players will depart for St Vincent on Friday, allowing those involved in the Test in Perth just a few days at home between tours.

"She's had a pretty big workload, particularly in the Test, so with the T20 World Cup coming up, we've just taken the decision to be a bit proactive and give her some time to recover and rest," Flegler said.

"It's a short turnaround in the West Indies to everyone getting back into it, so we thought she was better off just having a decent break.

"She's been going pretty much non-stop for a couple of years, and has another couple of big years coming up.

"She's a really important part of the team and she's involved in everything, so we've just got to keep trying to find gaps in the calendar for her, and we thought this one was a good one for her."

Wilson has been included as back-up wicketkeeper for the ODI leg, and will join the Australia squad in St Kitts following the Women's National Cricket League final on March 21. However, if an injury was to rule Beth Mooney out of multiple games earlier in the tour, Wilson would travel over earlier.

Flegler said the intention was for left-arm fast bowler Hamilton to add a T20I debut to the ODI and Test caps she earned against India, providing the 19-year-old with an opportunity to push for a World Cup berth.

"We've seen her skill set, she's showing what she's got already in the long format, and she's shown what she can do in the WBBL, so we expect to see her play in the T20s at some point as well," he said.

"It's a really good chance for her to put a hand up selection for the World Cup as well."

Alana King has been included in both white-ball formats after missing the T20I squad against India.

While Flegler reiterated that Georgia Wareham remained Australia's No.1 spinner in the shortest format, and when fit, Molineux's left-arm orthodox is preferred over a second leggie, he did say there was the potential for four spinners to play when conditions suited - opening the door for King to feature in the World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, he said Harris did remain in Australia's potential T20I World Cup plans, despite missing selection for the Caribbean tour. Harris played just one of the three T20Is against India, which saw her sent into bat at No.8 before she was dismissed hit wicket for one.

"We know what Grace can do (and) we're only taking 15 in the squad (to the West Indies) ... so we're looking to try a few different combinations through the series," he said.

"That's the only reason why and she's certainly still in the mix for the T20 Cup."

Kim Garth is expected to be fully fit for the six-game tour after missing the ODIs and Test against India with a quad strain.

Australia's tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: March 20, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 19, 7:30pm local)

Second T20I: March 22, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 21, 7:30pm local)

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 7:30pm local

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 3pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 3pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 3pm local)

* Broadcast details to be confirmed