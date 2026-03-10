Jonassen steps down as Heat, Queensland skipper

Georgia Redmayne will continue to lead the Fire this season after Jess Jonassen relinquished the role

Veteran allrounder Jess Jonassen has stepped down as captain of Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire, saying the time is right to hand over the reins.

Jonassen has led both sides since Kirby Short's retirement in 2020 and has captained the Heat in 81 WBBL matches and the Fire in 30 WNCL matches.

Under Jonassen's leadership, the Heat made finals in five of her six seasons, missing the playoffs for the first time in the most recent season, WBBL|11. She was at the helm for the heart-breaking back-to-back grand finals losses to Adelaide Strikers (2024) and Melbourne Renegades (2025).

The 33-year-old has missed a portion of this season after requiring a shoulder operation, during which Georgia Redmayne led the Fire.

When Jonassen returned to action against NSW last month, she didn't re-take the captaincy.

"I did have every intention of wanting to lead again this season, but the NSW trip helped open my eyes to a number of things and has helped me come to this decision," Jonassen said in a statement.

"I am very grateful for the past five years and to those who showed faith in me being the person to help lead these teams forward.

"When I sat down and thought hard about what was best for the future, I realised I could no longer give my all in the role. I know this is the best decision for both me and the team.

"I'm very much looking forward to finishing my career as a senior player who leads from within and will support whoever gets the opportunity to lead these teams next.

"We have some impressive leaders in our group, and I will give them whatever assistance they need."

Among the Fire and the Heat's "impressive leaders" are wicketkeeper Redmayne, allrounder Charli Knott, who has captained Australia A, and Lucy Hamilton, last week's teenage Test debutant who skippered Australia's Under-19 team last year.

Young stars Georgia Voll and Sianna Ginger have also been touted as future captains.

Queensland finishes their WNCL home-and-away season against Victoria this week, with matches at Allan Border Field on Thursday and Saturday.

Redmayne will lead the Fire in both matches, the second of which is due to be Jonassen's 100th WNCL appearance for the state.

Queensland sit second in the WNCL standings, level on points with third-placed South Australia, and one ahead of WA, with a spot in the final against NSW up for grabs in the last round.

