Interstate, overseas visitors snap up 150th Anniversary Test tickets

More than 125,000 tickets already sold, over half from outside Victoria

01:37 Play video A celebration of Test cricket 150 years in the making

Cricket fans are set to travel from far and wide to witness the sesquicentennial Test match between Australia and England next March, with those outside Victoria snapping up more than half the tickets already sold.

Today marks a year until the first ball of the 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG, which will be played under lights with a pink ball from March 11, 2027.

More than 125,000 tickets have already been sold for the first four days of the day-night Test following a ballot, with most of the public allocation across days 1-3 already purchased.

Public tickets sales for 150th Anniversary Test Day 1: 39,564 Day 2: 42,010 Day 3: 36,153 150th Anniversary Test tickets are available here

Huge demand from interstate and overseas – particularly from the UK – has resulted in more than half the tickets (68,289) sold so far being purchased from outside Victoria.

The remaining public tickets for days three and four will go on sale at 10am AEDT today.

"We knew there would be strong demand for tickets to the 150th Anniversary Test but the response both locally and from overseas has been phenomenal and justifies the decision to hold our first ticket ballot," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"These sales ensure there will be huge crowds for what will be a momentous occasion and I would urge anyone who wants to attend to buy their tickets now.

"We have some fantastic plans in place to ensure the Test and the accompanying entertainment and events will provide a fitting celebration of a very significant milestone.

"Most importantly, we will honour the great players who have made Test cricket such wonderful and enduring sporting theatre, and we can’t wait to welcome the cricket world to Melbourne."

CA previously announced its hope of hosting all living male and female ICC Hall of Fame inductees, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees, all members of the Australia and England teams that played in the 1977 Centenary Test, former Test captains and former Australia and England Test players at the celebration event next year.

More than a hundred former Aussie players and legends of the global game have already confirmed their attendance.

The match, commemorating the first ever Test, played between Australia and England in Melbourne in 1877, will be the first men's day-night Test at the MCG and intends to celebrate both the game's rich heritage and Test cricket's modern evolution.

The 150th Anniversary Test will be the third milestone in a famed historical lineage that dates back to March 1877, with Australia memorably winning both the first Test and the Centenary Test in March 1977 by 45 runs.

01:32 Play video The day Rick McCosker became an Aussie legend

The Melbourne Cricket Club has announced its 50-year, full and restricted members will have access entitlements to the MCC Members' Reserve for the duration of the match as part of their membership. Provisional members (for the 2026-27 membership season) will receive access to the Members' Reserve for days four and five.

Additional details on member arrangements, including AFL Member ticket sales, will be communicated at a later date.