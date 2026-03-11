Mooney-ball: Aussie run-machine hits jackpot at Hundred auction

Australia's evergreen run machine Beth Mooney has cashed in on her enduring excellence, scooping a joint-record pay-day of £210,000 ($395,000 AUD) in the auction for the Women's Hundred.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was the subject of a feverish bidding war between Trent Rockets and Manchester Super Giants before the Nottingham-based Rockets won the signature of the BBL's top-scorer for the month-long tournament in July and August.

After Britain's historic first ever major players' auction for any sports event on Wednesday, Mooney will enter the tournament as the joint-highest earner alongside New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine, who was also bought by Welsh Fire for £210,000.

Mooney was in such demand that she went for nearly five times more than Australia's captain Sophie Molineux, who looked like a bargain for the Southampton-based Southern Brave at £47,500 ($A89,000).

Other Aussie allrounders fared better than the national skipper with Jess Jonassen, who stepped down as captain of Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire this week, snapped up by Sunrisers Leeds for £110,000 ($A206,000), while Nicola Carey went to MI London for £95,000 ($A178,000)

All those players have benefited from India's vast investment in the competition, bringing fresh riches to The Hundred after the franchises were sold to private owners last year.

Mooney's jackpot is more than three times higher than the previous top wage of £65,000 ($A122,000).

All those snapped up in the auction in central London on Wednesday joined big-name Aussies who had already been pre-signed, including Ellyse Perry, who will captain Birmingham Phoenix, and Meg Lanning, who will lead the Super Giants.

Lanning, who attended the auction, admitted Manchester had really wanted to sign Mooney. "But we got some good players and filled some gaps," she said, after they bought quick Maitlan Brown for £40,000 ($A75,000).

Every one of the sides features at least one Australian, while three have a triple-powered contingent, including defending champs Northern Superchargers, who have been rebranded at Headingley as the Sunrisers with Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield and Jonassen all six-figure signings.

The auction for the men's Hundred will follow on Thursday in London.

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix - Ellyse Perry £100,000 ($A187,436), Alana King* £37,500 ($A70,000), Lucy Hamilton £35,000 ($A65,000)

London Spirit - Grace Harris £70,000 ($A131,000)

Manchester Super Giants - Meg Lanning £95,000 ($A178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 ($A75,000)

MI London - Nicola Carey* £95,000 ($A178,000)

Southern Brave - Sophie Molineux* £47,500 ($A89,000)

Sunrisers Leeds - Annabel Sutherland £130,000 ($A244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 ($A225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 ($A206,000)

Trent Rockets - Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ash Gardner £100,000 ($A187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 ($A79,000)

Welsh Fire - Georgia Wareham £100,000 ($A187,000), Georgia Voll £80,000 ($A150,000), Heather Graham* £27,500 ($A52,000)