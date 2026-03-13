All the Sheffield Shield squads for round ten

Check out all the ins and outs for the last home-and-away round of the Sheffield Shield season, where one spot in the final is still up for grabs

Cameron Green's return to the WA squad is the big headline for the final round of this season's Sheffield Shield, but all eyes will be on South Australia and Queensland who are locked in a battle to claim the second spot in the final that Victoria will host at the CitiPower Centre.

While South Australia will miss the services of Travis Head in the all-important game as he departs for the IPL, Queensland have strengthened their side with experienced names in a plethora of changes, but the Bulls will be without veteran Usman Khawaja.

Check out all the squad news for round ten below.

Victoria v South Australia, CitiPower Centre, March 14-17

Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (c), Scott Boland, Dylan Brasher, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry In: Scott Boland, Oliver Peake. Outs: Blake Macdonald, Matt Short.

No talk of resting the big guns before the Shield Final for ladder-leaders Victoria, with Scott Boland back in for the final round in what is a full-strength squad of available players. Matt Short is out as he heads to the IPL, while young gun Ollie Peake returns after being rested for round nine after a helmet blow in the previous game. The Vics are targetting their eighth win of the season, which would be a record-equalling feat.

South Australia squad: Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Mackenzie Harvey, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Noah McFadyen, Nathan McSweeney, Tim Oakley, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton Ins: Mackenzie Harvey, Noah McFadyen. Outs: Travis Head, Hanno Jacobs.

Travis Head will miss the remainder of the domestic season as he heads to the IPL, with Mackenzie Harvey back in the squad to resume his opening partnership with Henry Hunt. The current Shield title-holders are desperate to cling to second spot which would tee-up a repeat of this fixture on March 26, and with a 5.78 point gap to second-placed Queensland know a loss or draw could see them pipped if the Bulls finish fast in Hobart.

Tasmania v Queensland, Bellerive Oval, March 14-17

Tasmania squad: Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright Ins: Lawrence Neil-Smith, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald. Outs: Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith.

Tasmania are coming off a demoralising defeat on home turf in the One-Day Cup final to New South Wales. How they respond could be instrumental to the Bulls' finals hopes with an outright win needed for Queensland. Returning is Test opening batter Jake Weatherald, having overcome the back spasm that ruled him out of the last round against Victoria. Fast bowlers Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird and Riley Meredith have all been given an early start to the off-season, opening the door for a recall for Billy Stanlake while Lawrence Neil-Smith will be looking to play his first match of an injury-plagued summer.

Queensland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Tom Balkin, Xavier Bartlett, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen Ins: Tom Balkin, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Michael Neser. Outs: Usman Khawaja, Jem Ryan, Steve McGiffin, Jack Wildermuth, Sam Skelly, Benji Floros, Jack Sinfield.

Queensland has made a whopping six changes to their squad for this must-win clash in Hobart, headlined by the return of international-quality quicks Michael Neser and Xavier Bartlett. But the Bulls will be without Usman Khawaja for this clash, who is missing for the birth of his third child. If Queensland don't progress to the Shield final, it will mean last week's draw with WA was Khawaja's final game with Queensland. Also back in the mix for the Bulls are batters Jack Clayton and Lachy Hearne and allrounder Hayden Kerr. That trio missed the WA draw with knee, concussion and ankle injuries respectively. Impressive young quick Tom Balkin, who made a splash in the Big Bash with the Brisbane Heat, is a chance to make his first-class debut after being included.

New South Wales v Western Australia, Cricket Central, March 14-17

NSW squad: Kurtis Patterson (c), Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Peter Francis, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Josh Philippe, Will Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Stobo

Fresh - or otherwise - off lifting the Dean Jones Trophy following their mid-week win in the One-Day Cup, the NSW Blues will be looking to send off departing coach Greg Shippered on a high. Hugely popular with the playing group, Shippered's exit has been contentious and the side will be highly motivated. The Blues have named an unchanged 13-player squad from the previous Shield round, with Jack Edwards still unavailable.

WA squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Albert Esterhuysen, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli Ins: Joel Curtis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson. Outs: Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly.

They might not be in final contention anymore, but that hasn't stopped Western Australia from making some big inclusion for their last game of the season. Australian allrounder Cameron Green is back in the Sheild for the first time since Australia's 4-1 Ashes series win.

Quick Jhye Richardson also makes a comeback after sitting out the previous game, while Aaron Hardie is back after being forced out of the last two rounds by a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has finished his domestic season as he heads to the IPL.

It shapes as a coaches' retirement party at Cricket Central with this to be Adam Voges' final match with Western Australia as well. Although WA have got a strong sense of continuity in place with long-standing assistant coach Beau Casson appointed to take over from Voges for next summer.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings