WA's finals hopes get shot in the arm with Meteors' trouncing

Bowlers, Chloe Piparo's captain's knock have helped WA keep their chances in their own hands in a heating finals race

Western Australia have given their WNCL finals hopes a mighty push with a bonus point win over the ACT Meteors at the WACA Ground.

Locked in a three-way fight with Queensland and South Australia for the rights to join the NSW Breakers in next Sunday's final, WA did exactly what they needed to do in the first of the two games against the Meteors, trouncing them by eight wickets in 35 overs to claim five points and a boost to the net run rate.

After a clinical performance by the bowling unit restricted the visiting side to 174, the 123-run opening partnership between captain Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke ensured the side will get home within 40 overs to claim the batting bonus point.

The result has shot WA up to the second place on the ladder for now, sitting above the other two finals contenders with a superior net run rate, although tied on the points.

WNCL 2025-26 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Total points PTS 1 NSW Women NSW 11 10 1 0 0 1.024 0 4 44 2 Western Australia Women WA 11 7 4 0 0 0.183 0 3 31 3 Queensland Fire QLD 11 7 4 0 0 0.159 0 3 31 4 South Australia Women SA 11 7 3 0 1 -0.117 0 1 31 5 ACT Meteors ACT 11 4 6 0 1 -0.277 0 1 19 6 Tasmanian Tigers Women TAS 12 3 9 0 0 0.002 0 3 15 7 Victoria Women VIC 11 0 11 0 0 -1.028 1 0 -1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus PTS: Total points

Earlier in the day, the ACT Meteors got off to a disastrous start after opting to bat first, losing half their wickets in the powerplay. It came in part as a result of some exceptional work by the WA fielders, who put up a display with three high quality catches and a stunning run out.

Rising star quick Chloe Ainsworth was involved in three of those dismissals, getting Olivia Porter (4 off 4) caught off her bowling in the first over, before taking a running catch of Paris Bowdler (12 off 15) off Ebony Hoskin (2-26) and having Georgia Elwiss (2 off 2) caught short with her direct hit.

Annie Wikman, who is enjoying a breakthrough season, proved to be the only thorn in WA's side with her knock off 78 off 89.

After the Meteors were left 7-78, Wikman found support in Shivani Mehta (25 off 48) as the duo posed resistance in front of the home side, putting up 72 runs together to take ACT to a somewhat respectable total.

While her side had lost wickets in a string, Wikman continued to score at a brisk rate, bringing up her half-century in 62 deliveries, albeit in an unusual fashion as the batting pair sneaked three runs off an overthrow in the 29th over.

During her defiant innings, the 24-year-old brought up her 1,000 WNCL career runs, half of which have come in this season, where she sits among the top four run-scorers across the competition.

The stand between Wikman and Mehta was broken in the 34th over when the latter fell to the spin of Lilly Mills (3-42), who also got the better of Wikman shortly after.

The final pair added 13 before the innings wrapped but in the 42nd over.

In reply, the experienced WA opening pair gave the side a well-calculated start, thoroughly aware of the task at hand – chase down 175 in 240 deliveries.

They finished the powerplay on 52 for no loss and then saw off any threats posed by the Meteors bowlers before Piparo decided to take on her opposite number Carly Leeson, when she came into the attack in the 18th over.

A slog down the ground off Leeson in her second over brough up Piparo's half-century in 66 deliveries. Darke too looked set to bring up her milestone, but mis-timed one to cover on 43 (69) to give Anesu Mushangwe (1-38) and ACT their first breakthrough.

When Piparo departed on 82 (105) in the 31st over – lbw by Shivani Mehta (1-23) – 24 more remained to be chased for the home side.

Mikayla Hinkley (16no off 23) and Heather Graham (13no off 10) completed the task without much difficulty.

Piparo hailed her side's combined effort after the game

"Everyone playing their role is key," she said. "We don't need to look for any stars or anyone to do anything out of the ordinary."

"If we all chip in with bat, ball and in the field, then we are putting ourselves in a really good position.

"It's really cool to be in this position where we are playing for something at the backend of the season.

"We haven't been here for a while, where we are still in with a chance."

WA enjoy the benefit of playing the final game of the home-and-away season – on Sunday, against the same opponent.

Queensland and South Australia's results from Saturday will give them a clear picture of what they need to do in that game to secure the trip to Sydney, but with Friday's big win, they have certainly kept their destiny in their own hands.

