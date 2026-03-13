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Rocchiccioli destructs NSW with five-wicket haul

Scott Bailey (AAP)
Match Report
Scott Bailey (AAP)

West Australian spinner Corey Rocchiccioli has taken his second five-wicket haul of the Sheffield Shield season, helping bowl NSW out for 232

New South Wales v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day Two

Corey Rocchiccioli has bolstered his push to be Australia's second-choice spinner, bagging a five-wicket haul in the final round of the Sheffield Shield against NSW.

Rocchiccioli claimed 5-62 on Saturday to help dismiss the Blues for 232, before Western Australia went to stumps on day one at 1-33. Both sides are out of contention for the final.

Rocchiccioli, Bancroft take classic catches in spinner's haul

Overlooked for an Ashes Test debut by Australia's selectors when Nathan Lyon was injured, Rocchiccioli has been the best spinner in the Shield this summer.

The 28-year-old offspinner has taken 36 wickets at 26.27 this season, ahead of a summer where Australia will tour spin-friendly India again in January and February.

He removed NSW's two top-scorers, Matthew Gilkes (51) and Josh Philippe (52), at Sydney's Cricket Central, with the latter beaten in flight and caught at long off.

Having produced a brilliant caught and bowled to dismiss opener Will Salzman (9), he also benefited from a smart reflex catch from Cameron Bancroft at short leg to have Lachlan Shaw out for 22.

Quick Albert Esterhuysen took 2-44 in his second Shield match, following his 4-37 on debut against Queensland last week.

Esterhuysen also took a nice low return catch to have Joel Davies caught and bowled for eight, midway through an NSW collapse of 7-98.

It came after the seamer's first wicket of opener Sam Konstas for 38, marking the Test discard's 10th straight score below 50 across all formats since the end of the Big Bash.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 9 7 2 0 0 0 7.68 8.3 57.98
2 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 9 4 2 3 0 0 6.56 8.6 42.16
3 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 9 3 3 3 0 0 8.18 7.2 36.38
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 9 2 4 3 0 0 6.62 7.9 29.52
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 9 3 4 2 0 2 3.73 7.5 29.23
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 9 1 5 3 0 0 2.09 8.2 19.29

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

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