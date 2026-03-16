Konstas falls after start again, middle order fights for NSW

Sam Konstas has been out between 25 and 45 for an eighth straight innings, summing up a frustrating end to the Sheffield Shield campaign for the NSW opener

09:42 Play video New South Wales v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day Three

Sam Konstas' frustrating Sheffield Shield season has ended with yet another start, after the opener made his eighth straight score between 25 and 45.

Konstas was caught driving at backward point for 38 on Monday against Western Australia, as NSW kept themselves in the match on day three in Sydney.

With neither team having anything to play for other than pride, NSW went to stumps at 5-297 and with a second innings lead of 196 headed into the final day on Tuesday.

This season has been frustrating for the two states, with both set for new coaches and Western Australia to finish last for a second straight year.

02:31 Play video Green caps summer with long-awaited 135

For Konstas there will be equal frustration, even if his 660 runs at an average of 33 has him third on the overall run-scoring charts after a burst of form before Christmas.

The opener now has returns of 44, 28, 27, 35, 37, 28, 38 and 31 since the resumption of the Shield after the BBL, failing to pass 50 despite making eight straight starts.

The opener has regularly looked like he has got himself in, with Monday's innings summing up his summer when he was caught off the outside edge off Cameron Gannon (2-50).

Matthew Gilkes (51), Lachlan Shaw (52) and Josh Philippe (72) posted half-centuries for NSW on Monday, after they gave up a 101-run first innings deficit.

Earlier, Cameron Green was caught behind off Charlie Stobo for 135, having added five to his overnight score after bringing up his first century of the summer on Sunday.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings