Experimentation on the cards for Aussies' Caribbean tour

International newcomer Lucy Hamilton and veteran Nicola Carey among those who can expect to see more opportunities

Annabel Sutherland's absence from Australia's tour of the Caribbean will not only ensure one of their key weapons is fresh for the T20 World Cup, it will also aid Shelley Nitschke as she ponders other selection questions.

Sutherland will miss the whirlwind white-ball tour following the 24-year-old's heavy workloads across the multi-format series, which saw her named player of the series after scoring 227 runs and taking 13 wickets.

Her absence will create greater opportunities for the likes of Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt and uncapped left-armer Lucy Hamilton with the ball, with Carey in particular unable to strengthen her case for World Cup selection during last month's T20Is against India as she bowled just two overs across two matches.

01:01 Play video 'A Test beast': Sutherland smashes multi-day match again

"Her not being here is part of a bigger management plan, but it also provides some opportunities and allows us to have a look at a few things that we perhaps need to see before we head across to England," Nitschke said on Monday from St Vincent and the Grenadines, which will host the three T20Is.

"(We can) start to get a better idea of what our options are and what our make-up looks like. It certainly does give that some breathing space as well.

"We want to win these games and we're going to pick the team that's best for the conditions (but) there will be some opportunities for people.

"We've got 14 players here at the moment, so I think that there could be some opportunities that are provided within these three games, but first and foremost, we still want to play really well.

"The team was not really happy with how we performed in those T20s (against India) so playing a good brand of cricket and playing well is the priority for us and finding a few things out about how we best structure up as well."

02:24 Play video How India exposed Australia's T20I bowling issues

Nitschke said Australia were "really close" to locking in their best batting make-up, noting that while Sutherland will return to be the key member of their pace attack through the middle to later overs, she was likely to remain down the order, batting at either seven or eight.

Her batting position in the shortest format against India raised some eyebrows given the Victorian's form with the bat in ODIs and Tests in recent years, however she has yet to fully crack batting in T20Is to the same degree.

Nitschke also reiterated that Grace Harris remained in contention for World Cup selection despite being omitted for the West Indies series.

"I think we're really close (to locking in the strongest side)," she said.

"I think there was a fair bit of talk about the India series, but we didn't change too much, our top-order has been pretty stable for a while.

"I think there's just a couple of decisions and a few tweaks we need to make or work out our best combinations are as well.

"I think we all know how great Belsy is, and I certainly think that she's going to be a main part of our T20 batting line-up at some point.

"She still offers us some really good hitting down the order at the moment.

"We all know what Grace can do, she's got a massive point of difference and she's still part of the discussions around what that final squad looks like for a World Cup."

Australia's tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: March 20, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 19, 7:30pm local)

Second T20I: March 22, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 21, 7:30pm local)

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 7:30pm local

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 3pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 3pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 3pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only