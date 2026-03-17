How Vics ensured 19yo gun at his Peake for Shield final

Oliver Peake has barely stopped since bursting onto the national stage with a half-century on first-class debut this time last year.

In a whirlwind 12 months since the Victorian young gun, then aged 18, made his Sheffield Shield bow in the corresponding round last season, Peake has represented six different teams in as many as four countries.

Since January alone, Peake has gone from starring for Melbourne Renegades in prime time, to leading Australia in an Under-19 World Cup in Africa, before returning to help Victoria's push towards a 33rd Sheffield Shield title.

Peake batting during his innings of 59 in round 10 // Getty

But despite all the hours dedicated to his craft over the past year, it was not playing that the now 19-year-old said gave him the boost he needed ahead of his maiden appearance in a Sheffield Shield final.

The left-hander was rested for Victoria's round nine clash against Tasmania earlier this month after suffering a concussion against Western Australia on February 18.

Back in the team for their final game of the regular season against South Australia, who they'll meet again in the decider in nine days' time, Peake scored his fourth first-class half-century in the drawn round 10 encounter. It was also his second fifty against the reigning champions this season.

Following his first-innings 59 on Monday, Peake revealed the concussion wasn't the sole factor in his extended break between Shield outings.

"I feel like everyone at Cricket Victoria had my best interests at heart," he said.

"I passed all the tests (after he got hit by Brody Couch against WA). But they pretty much told me, 'You're not going back out there (to bat). Take your pads off, there's no need to risk it'.

01:18 Play video Young gun Peake holds nerve to lead Vics over line

"The next day, I started feeling a bit dizzier after the game finished, so two days post-getting hit I was thinking it's probably better to just get on top of it and be honest with the doctors.

"It gave me a good opportunity to get home as well and get a break from cricket.

"'Buck' (Victoria coach Chris Rogers) was pretty firm on me just having a little bit of a break and getting home to see family back in Geelong and my mates. I ended up getting about a week off, which was really nice."

Peake (right) celebrates with close friend Lachie Jaques after his AFL debut // Instagram- lachiejaques

The time off also gave him the opportunity to see his close mate Lachie Jaques make his AFL debut for Western Bulldogs in their first game of the 2026 season against Brisbane. "I was really grateful that I got to be there for his debut as he was there for my BBL debut and he always comes to Shield games when we're at home," Peake said.

While Peake played his first professional match for the Renegades a few months earlier, it was the Geelong Cricket Club product's 52 on Shield debut against WA in March last year that provided the first glimpse of his prodigious talent. A call-up for Australia A followed in July, making 92 against Sri Lanka A in his second first-class match.

01:45 Play video Peake impresses with 92 for Australia A

He then toured India with Australia A in September before he returned to start the Shield season with Victoria where he scored a match-winning 70 not out in a fourth innings run chase to help beat SA at Adelaide Oval in round one.

Back at the Renegades for his first full season in the Big Bash, Peake hit his maiden BBL fifty (57 off 29 balls) in their season-opening win over Brisbane Heat in his hometown of Geelong. He then provided one of the highlights of the season with a last ball six to down eventual champions Perth Scorchers before jetting off to Namibia for the U19 World Cup later that same night.

01:50 Play video 19yo Peake stuns Scorchers with match-winning knock

The Aussie U19 captain compiled two centuries during the tournament in Namibia and Zimbabwe, including an 88-ball ton in his side's semi-final loss to England last month.

Now back with Victoria and eyeing Shield glory to cap a remarkable 12-month rise, Peake, who hit 46no in Australia's U19 World Cup final win in 2024, is relishing the opportunity to play in another "big game" so early in his career.

"It feels like we've been building towards it for a long time now ... hopefully we can pack (Junction Oval) out," he said.

"There's definitely been a few ups and downs along the way. I'm just trying to live in the moment; you never know how long these things are going to last.

"Being able to separate that on-field and off-field aspect has been awesome and is something that I've learned is really important to the game."

It's been a tougher grind for Peake since scoring back-to-back half-centuries in his first two Shield matches, with his 59 off 209 balls against South Australia this round his first fifty in 13 Shield innings. He said the transition from playing against teenagers to grown men was one of the challenges he'd had to overcome since returning from the U19 World Cup.

"I made a duck first (Shield) innings back, so it's definitely a bit different," Peake said.

"Going from facing kids to men is always quite different in the way the ball hits the bat and responds off the pitch (from a bowler) with an extra five or 10 years under their belt. It has a bit more energy on it, so it's definitely a different feeling."

This season has no doubt provided many 'firsts' for Peake, with possibly the biggest of those to arrive next Thursday when he lines up for Victoria in the Shield final. More await in the winter too with Peake set to add a fifth country to the list, revealing he plans to take up an opportunity to play for the Cricket Victoria-aligned San Francisco Unicorns in the American Major League Cricket tournament in June.

"I've really enjoyed the season and everything that's come with it," he said.

"With lots of white-ball cricket and red-ball opportunities as well, I feel like I've learned so much this year and hopefully it can hold me in good stead for the future."

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings