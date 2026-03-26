Australia v West Indies ODIs: All you need to know

Australia are out to claim their first points of the new ICC Women's Championship cycle as they meet West Indies in St Kitts

ODI series facts

Schedule

How to watch or listen in Australia: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

The squads

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

It's a new era for Australia following Alyssa Healy's ODI retirement last month. Sophie Molineux has been handed the one-day captaincy, but there are question marks around whether she will partake in the 50-over format on this tour as she focuses on rehabbing a back injury ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Lucy Hamilton kept her spot in the squad following her debut against India, while Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry are both fit and firing after missing out last month due to quad injuries.

Star allrounder Annabel Sutherland is sitting out the tour, however, as Australia look to ensure arguably their most valuable player is fresh and primed for the looming T20 World Cup in June.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson has joined the group for the ODI leg as a back-up for Beth Mooney.

West Indies: TBC

The West Indies have yet to confirm their squad for the ODI leg but are set to have at least one change from the T20Is after key allrounder Chinelle Henry suffered a hand injury.

The ICC ODI Championship is back!

The 2026-2029 ICC Women's Championship is officially underway and this is Australia's first series of the new cycle.

Running every four years, the 11-team Championship determines which sides, alongside the yet-to-be-determined hosts, will gain automatic qualification for the 2029 ODI World Cup.

The teams who miss out will need to head to the ICC's qualifying tournament to try and win a spot at the event.

It's currently unclear how many teams will be granted spots through the Championship, as the World Cup will increase from eight to 10 teams in 2029.

Each of the 11 teams play eight three-game ODI series – four at home and four away – meeting all bar two of the other Championship sides, and there are two points on offer for each win.

Australia have won all three previous editions of the Championship. Just three series have been played so far, with New Zealand beating Zimbabwe 3-0, Sri Lanka bettering West Indies 2-1 and South Africa defeating Pakistan 2-1.

Form Guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, NR: no result

Australia: W W W L W W W W W W

Australia swept the ODI leg of their multi-format series against India 3-0 earlier this month, in a resounding response to their World Cup semi-final defeat to the same rival last October. That knockout defeat followed an unbeaten journey through the round stage.

West Indies: W L L L L W L L L W

West Indies had a disappointing run in Grenada last month, losing to Sri Lanka 1-2. That was their first 50-over series since last June, when the suffered series defeats to South Africa and England.

West Indies have beaten Australia just once in ODIs, back in 2013.

Last time they met

It's been a long time between matches for Australia and West Indies, who last met in a bilateral series in 2023, where the Aussies took out the ODIs 2-0.

West Indies did not feature at the ODI World Cup last October after missing qualification.

Head-to-head in ODIs

Local knowledge

How else can I follow along?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores for every match to go with reports and interviews from our reporters throughout the series.

Make sure you're following all the @auswomencricket and @cricketcomau social channels for extra interviews and behind-the-scenes action.

In exciting news, The Scoop Cricket Podcast has returned to eardrums all around the country after an almost two-year hiatus.

Esteemed broadcaster Rana Hussain and star spinner Molly Strano are co-hosting the revamped show, and were joined by Australia's latest call-up Tahlia Wilson ahead of the West Indies tour.

Remember to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode. The show is also on the cricket.com.au YouTube channel.

And don't miss the Diary Room, where host Emily Collin goes in depth with the Aussies on tour!

The forecast

Warm conditions are expected in Basseterre, with tops around 29-30 degrees Celsius for each of the three games and the potential for some showers.

Rapid stats

Australia have won all three of their previous bilateral women’s ODI series against West Indies including a 2-0 win in their most recent meeting in October 2023. Overall, they have only lost one of their 17 total matches against West Indies in the format.





West Indies women have lost five of their last six bilateral women’s ODI series including their last three in a row; the last time they lost more consecutive series was a run of four from February to November in 2019.





Australia have won their last 10 bilateral women’s ODI series and they have only lost two matches across those series; their last series defeat was 1-2 against England in July 2023.





West Indies have won six of their last seven women’s ODIs at Warner Park and they have won a total of 10 matches at the ground, three more than they have won at any other venue; this is set to be Australia’s first game at the ground.





Australia have scored 6.3 runs per over in women’s ODIs since the start of 2025, the highest rate of any team; their collective batting average of 40.2 is also the highest of any team.





West Indies have recorded the inverse match result to the toss in their last six women’s ODIs - they have won the match on the two occasions in which they have lost the toss, and they have lost the match on the four occasions in which they have won the toss; they have batted second on the day in all six of those games.





Hayley Matthews (West Indies) has an economy rate of 4.2 from her 146.1 overs in women’s ODIs since the start of 2025, the lowest of any bowler to have bowled more than 120 overs; she has taken 28 wickets in that span, the most by a West Indies bowler and joint fifth most overall.





Megan Schutt (148) needs two more wickets to become the third player for Australia – after Cathryn Fitzpatrick with 180 and Ellyse Perry with 166 – and 11th overall to take 150 wickets in women’s ODIs. She has taken 19 wickets at an average of 17.2 against West Indies, her second best average against any opponent after Bangladesh (12).





Aaliyah Alleyne (47) needs three more wickets to become the 10th player to take 50 wickets for West Indies in women’s ODIs; however, she has failed to take more than one wicket in her last five innings in the format.

Australia's tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS)

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only