Young guns given licence to chase experience, exposure

Australia coach Shelley Nitschke wants her side to keep developing their attacking instincts, with 22-year-olds Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll key

Shelley Nitschke has backed her young top-order batters to keep playing with their natural attacking flair as Australia look to refine their 'no ceilings' approach ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Australia will meet West Indies in three T20Is in St Vincent (beginning Friday 9:30am AEDT) and how they use their star-studded batting line-up will be under the microscope.

Opener Georgia Voll has been confirmed as Alyssa Healy's replacement at the top of the order, joining Australia's consistent T20 run-machine Beth Mooney, while Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry are likely to round out the top four.

Voll, 22, has made a bright start to her T20I career, averaging 35 at a strike rate of 150 from her nine outings to date, but had a mixed series against India last month with a match-winning 88 book-ended by scores of 18 and 10.

Litchfield, also 22, had a top score of 26 against India and nine games into her promotion to the No.3 position, is averaging 19 with a high score of 32.

Australia have only played nine T20Is since the last T20 World Cup in October 2024, with six of those taking place in early 2025 before the three against India last month, and Nitschke said more consistent exposure to the roles would be instrumental in the pair's development.

"We certainly don't want to stop them from playing their natural game, that's one thing that makes them as good as they are," Nitschke said in St Vincent this week.

"It's about just learning to adjust to the conditions and reading the game and things like that, so we're certainly not wanting to make them play any less aggressively.

"It's just about talking about the options that they might take at different times, or the conditions that we're playing in, or things like that.

"But I think they'll find their way. They're both very talented players ... the more that they play and get exposed, then the learnings just happen organically."

That aggressive mindset will continue to be drilled into Australia's entire batting line-up, who have pledged to always push with the bat.

It is an approach they committed to in the aftermath of their 2024 World Cup semi-final exit, having determined they had not been getting the most out of an ultra-deep batting line-up.

It brought success with six consecutive T20I wins over England and New Zealand in early 2025, but against India – albeit, coming off a 12-month T20I drought – the batting faltered, as they were bowled out for 133 in the washed-out SCG series opener, before their bowlers were able to defend what had seemed a below-par 5-163 at Manuka Oval in the second match.

In the series finale, Australia were kept to 9-159 chasing 177 at Adelaide Oval.

Reflecting on that series on Wednesday, Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner described it as a "mixed bag" and pointed to a failure to "fight back enough" when put under pressure by India.

"I think we genuinely bat all the way down to 11, so there's no reason to not (attack)," Gardner said.

"We have that freedom to be able to play our natural game.

"T20 cricket is so fickle, you win small moments and you end up winning the game – that creates long-term success as well, being able to have a formula that works and having a mantra that everyone kind of buys into.

"So if I look at our batting order, we can genuinely bat all the way down, so it's having that belief that the next person coming in is going to do just as good a job, or even better."

Australia's tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: March 20, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 19, 6:30pm local)

Second T20I: March 22, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 21, 6:30pm local)

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 6:30pm local

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only