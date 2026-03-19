Molineux plays, Australia ring changes for first Windies T20I

Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt and Alana King return for the first T20I in St Vincent

Australia have recalled an experienced trio for the first T20I against West Indies in St Vincent, with the tourists batting first after Sophie Molineux won the toss.

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, veteran quick Megan Schutt and leg-spinner Alana King have all been named in Australia's XI after sitting out the T20Is against India at home last month.

They replace Annabel Sutherland, who is sitting out the Caribbean tour, Grace Harris and Darcie Brown from Australia's most recent T20I XI.

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux (c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

Molineux has made her return from the back injury that kept her sidelined through the back half of the India multi-format series, but it is unlikely she will bowl.

It is an unorthodox decision, given her primary skillset as a left-arm orthodox spinner and batting position at No.8, but the move has been made to give the 28-year-old time to adjust to the captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup, with this trio of games in St Vincent Australia's final official series ahead of the ICC tournament in England.

Sutherland's absence has created a chance for McGrath to return after she was dropped for the series against India, while King will bolster the spin attack as she joins Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham.

The match is Gardner's 100th T20I, as she becomes the seventh Australian woman to the milestone.

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: March 20, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 19, 6:30pm local)

Second T20I: March 22, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 21, 6:30pm local)

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 6:30pm local

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only