Vics' formidable new ball pair to be reunited in Shield final

Victoria's bowling attack "stands taller" with Scott Boland in it, says new ball partner Fergus O'Neill, an attribute the state is hoping can help them overcome four years of Sheffield Shield heartache to claim their first piece of silverware in seven years.

O'Neill is set to return for next week's Shield final after being rested from their round 10 draw with fellow finalists South Australia with Victoria's spot in the decider as well as hosting rights already secure.

Together he and Test star Boland form a formidable opening pair – no Victorian has taken more Sheffield Shield wickets than O'Neill's 135 since his debut in October 2022, and only Boland (101 wickets in 19 matches) has averaged fewer runs per wicket (16.12) for the state than the 25-year-old's 20.44.

Boland has featured in half of Victoria's Shield matches this summer either side of his Australian commitments, taking 26 wickets at an incredible 14.27 – comfortably the best average of those to have played more than one match this season.

Boland will again be available for the final beginning on Thursday at Junction Oval in Melbourne and warmed up for the SA rematch by taking four wickets in their final-round clash, including opener Mackenzie Harvey in both innings.

And in his previous appearance last month, the Aussie quick claimed 6-22 in the second innings to bowl the Vics to victory over Western Australia.

"It's pretty handy when you roll back in one of the best players in the country," said O'Neill, who is set to stay in Victoria next season despite significant interest from Tasmania and NSW.

"We maybe stand a little bit taller with him playing. He wins us games off his own back half the time.

"With him there as the added star, it just makes our life easier (to) do our role (when) we've got him at the other end."

01:23 Play video Great Scott! Boland runs rampant with super six against WA

O'Neill played in Victoria's last Sheffield Shield final appearance in 2022-23 when they fell short against WA for the second consecutive year.

WA then knocked the Vics out of the running the following season by beating them in the last round of the home-and-away campaign, before they missed last year's final by 0.27 points.

Next week's match will be Victoria's first home Shield final since their most recent title in 2018-19 when they beat NSW at Junction Oval. Marcus Harris and Boland are the only players remaining from that side, while Peter Handscomb was unavailable due to Australia's one-day series against Pakistan in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup.

"I've been involved in a couple now away from home and it's not quite the same," O'Neill said of the chance to host the final.

"You want to have the home ground advantage and your fans, family and friends there. We've earned the right to host it and now it's our chance to really drive the point home."

O'Neill – the reigning Sheffield Shield player of the season – has missed just six of Victoria's 41 Shield matches since debuting at the start of the 2022-23 summer, with two of those due to Australia A duties. While not bowling as fast as others may contribute to his durability, he quips his years on the tools wheelbarrowing and lifting pavers as an apprentice landscaper in his late teens had prepared him for a career in pace bowling.

"It was nice to have a freshen up (ahead of the final)," he said.

00:57 Play video O'Neill takes four in second innings to sink Lions

"My durability has been good over the last couple years; I want to make that a point (of difference) and try to play as much as I can.

"I get to do that here (in Australia) and then again in England; I'm making the most of it."

There will be no post-season rest for O'Neill either as he heads to the UK five days after the Shield final for a second stint with division one county Nottinghamshire where he starred in four games last year with 21 wickets.

Having dominated in Australia and England, where the next Ashes series will be played in just over 12 months' time, O'Neill knows a strong performance in a five-day final will help him continue to make a case for higher honours.

"We saw 'Doggy' (Brendan Doggett) get an (11)-for last year and then roll into the Ashes this summer," O'Neill said.

"(The final) obviously holds weight, as does every game, but maybe more than others.

"I'd like to be able to contribute first and foremost to winning the Shield but I'm sure that it's not going to do me any harm if I can play well in this game."

Sheffield Shield 2025-26

Final: Victoria v South Australia, Junction Oval, March 26-30