King's rousing return creates new headache for Aussie selectors

Australia's wealth of spin riches has created a welcome conundrum for selectors, but is there another way?

Alana King's outstanding return to Australia's T20I XI has created a World Cup selection headache for selectors – one that could force them to think creatively ahead of the ICC tournament in England.

After missing out on the T20I squad that played India last month, King returned to Australia's XI for Thursday's opening game against West Indies in St Vincent and was the clear standout with the ball taking 3-14 from her four overs.

That opportunity came as captain Sophie Molineux's managed return from a back injury saw her essentially play as a specialist leader, not bowling and batting at No.8, in order to adjust to the job ahead of the World Cup.

"It's always nice to be back at the T20 side, I'm excited that I could contribute and I think the girls had a really good game, and we kept a dangerous West Indie side to a pretty low score in the end so we're pretty pumped about that," King said in St Vincent on Friday morning.

King was deployed during the Powerplay – a role she does not often play for Australia, but one she regularly performs for the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL – and proving her versatility is another tick in the box for World Cup selection.

"(The selections gave) me some feedback a few years ago and I took it in my stride, and got some great exposure at the Perth Scorchers, and they've helped me become a three-phase bowler," King continued.

"So no doubt the selectors know what I can do, and I think the team knows what I can do, and it's always nice to contribute to good wins and playing a real versatile role.

"I'm trying not to be just a middle-over bowler, especially the T20s, I want to take the hard overs on and to do it in a Powerplay against a pretty strong West Indian side, I'm pretty happy with that."

02:21 Play video Inner Circle: King presents Gardner with T20 shirt No.100

Prior to Thursday, King last appeared for Australia in T20Is in series against England and New Zealand in early 2025, when Molineux was sidelined by a knee injury.

Before that, she carried the drinks through the 2024 T20 World Cup in the UAE with Australia preferring the combination of Molineux's left-arm orthodox spin and Ashleigh Gardner's off-spin alongside leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

Australia selectors have maintained King is among those being considered for World Cup selection, where Australia will take a 15-player squad as opposed to the smaller sides they field in home series.

It appears unlikely the 30-year-old would be left at home, but the bigger question is which spinners make Australia's XI throughout the tournament.

Speaking to cricket.com.au ahead of the Caribbean tour, selector Shawn Flegler suggested there was the possibility that all four spinners could play if conditions permitted – however, whether that scenario eventuates in the United Kingdom in June remains a question mark.

"It's really, really tough for Alana, she bowls well every time she's played," Flegler said earlier this month.

"But we've been really clear that Wolf (Wareham) is our leg-spinner in the T20s, and she provides a batting option and fielding option that is above Alana, really.

"Depending on conditions and the opposition, it doesn't mean we couldn't play four spinners if we need to ... (King) keeps pushing for that spot, and all she can do is keep putting up performances with whatever format she's playing and be ready to go when she does get it."

As it stands, Australia's selectors want to cover all of their bases in their spin attack – off-spin, leg-spin and left-arm orthodox.

Even before Molineux's elevation to captain, she was preferred over a second leg-spinner in both of Australia's T20I and ODI XIs.

While her career has been interrupted by a string of serious injuries, her numbers also back up the faith she's received from selectors: across the past two years, she's taken 19 wickets in 15 T20Is at an average of 6.42 and economy of 6.11.

Gardner, meanwhile, occupies a key all-round position in Australia's XI and has been a consistent performer with the ball for years.

When it comes to Australia's two leg-spinners, Australia typically prefer Wareham's more defensive style over King's flair and aggression in the shortest format.

Complicating the decision further is Wareham's increasing stature as a batter in the T20I XI, where she has been listed at No.6 in recent series.

In a middle-order that has been searching for powerful finishers, her average of 32.07 and strike rate of 136.59 across all T20s, internationals and domestic, since the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2024 make a compelling case – and also mean it would not be a straight swap between leggies in the XI.

Therein lies the opportunity for four spinners. While at first glance it could appear an indulgence, Gardner's and Wareham's all-round status means even if the quartet featured in the same XI, Australia would still field at least three pace options – four, if you count Ellyse Perry, whose contributions with the ball have been more limited in recent years.

It is not outside the realm of possibility. Australia's top seven is solid: openers Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney, first drop Phoebe Litchfield, and a middle-order of Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland.

They tend to rotate their frontline pace options – who generally slot in at No.10 and No.11 in the order – between Megan Schutt, Kim Garth and Darcie Brown, while the uncapped Lucy Hamilton is another option.

Assuming Molineux slots in at No.8-9, that leaves Australia with one more position, that against India was filled by either by pace-bowling allrounder Nicola Carey or hard-hitting batter Grace Harris.

Tahlia McGrath is another all-round option. Or, that spot could be occupied by King, who although not matching the batting credentials of Harris, McGrath or Carey, is still no slouch with the bat.

For now, King is focused on the two remaining T20Is in St Vincent and the upcoming one-dayers in St Kitts, where she can continue pressing her case for a ticket to England.

"I'd love to (see four spinners), but I don't think that's going to be the case, with the T20 World Cup in different conditions (in England)," King said.

"I think it's all going to be conditions based – we'll wait and see. Any chance that I can get the ball in my hand, I'm absolutely stoked.

"I can only control what I can control, and when given that opportunity, I'm glad that I can take it, and hopefully I keep getting those opportunities and putting my hand up.

"But I'll focus on this series at the moment before we will look forward to the World Cup."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: March 22, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 21, 6:30pm local)

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 6:30pm local

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only