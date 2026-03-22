Schedule revealed for 2026-27 Aussie Summer of Cricket

The Australian summer of cricket will take in 27 international matches played at 14 different venues across eight months, with the full schedule revealed today by Cricket Australia.

Bookended by the previously announced northern Test matches in August and the massive 150th Anniversary celebration Test next March, the 2026-27 season will see visits by the men's and women's teams from New Zealand and Bangladesh as well as the England men's Test and white-ball teams.

Join CricketPlus to be registered for an international ticket pre-sale

Confirmation of the schedule for the first ever four-Test Trans-Tasman series, and New Zealand's first on these shores since 2019-20, means the Test summer will again begin with the West Test in Perth, starting December 9, a Wednesday.

A second successive daytime Test in Adelaide follows ahead of the marquee Boxing Day and New Year's Test in Melbourne and Sydney, making it an incredibly tight schedule, with the four Tests all contained within 31 days.

There is no Test at the Gabba, left off the schedule amid uncertainy over the venue's future. Queensland instead hosts a Test in Mackay in August, against Bangladesh, the second of the series that begins in Darwin.

And there will be no pink-ball match against the Kiwis, with the 150th Anniversary Test against England in March to be played under lights at the MCG, with England to also play a pink-ball warm-up match – after criticism they received for shunning the opportunity during last summer's Ashes – expected at the now-floodlit Junction Oval.

The clamour for tickets for that anniversary Test prompted CA to run its first-ever public ballot, with most of the public allocation across days 1-3 already sold.

01:37 Play video A celebration of Test cricket 150 years in the making

The 150th anniversary Test in March will be England's second visit to Aussie shores this summer, with three ODIs and five T20Is to be played between November 13 and December 2.

Brendon McCullum is reportedly set to stay on as England coach following a review into last summer's Ashes disaster, while the Aussies will be keen to prove their credentials in the shortest format following a disappointing group stage exit at this year's men's T20 World Cup.

Women to shine under lights

The Australian women's team will be in the spotlight for series in October and their now regular late summer window of February-March, highlighted by their first matches under lights at Melbourne and Adelaide's second venues.

In another first this summer, Australia will host Bangladesh for their first bilateral series between the pair on Aussie soil, with all ODIs to be played as day-nighters in Brisbane, with three T20s under lights at North Sydney Oval.

The ODI matches will form part of the women's ODI Championship, which determines qualification and seeding for the next women's ODI World Cup in 2029, while the T20 series will be Australia's first following the mid-year T20 World Cup in the UK.

NRMA Insurance Women's T20I Series v Bangladesh First T20I: Sunday, October 18 Second T20I: Tuesday, October 20 Third T20I: Thursday, October 22 * All matches played at North Sydney Oval starting at 7:15pm AEDT

The Aussie women will make their return to playing in Melbourne after the city was left off the schedule in 2025-26 when India visited to allow for lights to be installed at Junction Oval.

The lights have also been upgraded at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval, allowing all three Trans-Tasman ODIs for the Rose Bowl to be played under lights.

This summer Sophie Molineux's side will not travel to Western Australia for any matches, and while Cricket Australia's preference was for the series to include a Test match in the schedule, it is understood this was declined by Cricket New Zealand.

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "We're delighted to release an international schedule that ensures fans across Australia will see our brilliant national teams play over eight months at many fantastic venues across the country.

"Our rivalry with the Kiwis has always been hard fought and produced many memorable moments and the men's Test series and women's white ball series will be no exception.

"We're also delighted to take Test cricket back to Darwin and to Mackay for the first time with northern Australia providing a fantastic alternative timeslot in the crowded international schedule for the men's series against Bangladesh.

"The 150th Anniversary Test Match will be a wonderful conclusion to the summer with the cricket world coming to the MCG to celebrate the game's historic rivalry and also the superstars from across the world who have made Test cricket great. "

Men's Tests and all women's internationals will again be broadcast on Foxtel and Seven and their streaming platforms Kayo and 7Plus. All men's white-ball fixtures will continue to be exclusive to Foxtel and Kayo under the ongoing media rights agreement that runs until 2031.

Complete Australian International Schedule 2026-27

NRMA Insurance Bangladesh Test series

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium Darwin, 10am (local)

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10am (local)

NRMA Insurance Women's ODI Series v Bangladesh

First ODI: Friday, October 9 (D/N)

Second ODI: Sunday, October 11 (D/N)

Third ODI: Wednesday, October 14 (D/N)

* All matches played at Allan Border Field starting at 2:50pm AEDT

NRMA Insurance Women's T20I Series v Bangladesh

First T20I: Sunday, October 18

Second T20I: Tuesday, October 20

Third T20I: Thursday, October 22

* All matches played at North Sydney Oval starting at 7:15pm AEDT

Men's ODI Series v England

First ODI: November 13, Perth Stadium, 2:30pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 15, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm AEDT (D/N)

Third ODI: November 18, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:30pm AEDT (D/N)

Men's T20I Series v England

First T20I: November 21, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

Second T20I: November 24, Gold Coast Stadium, 7:15pm AEDT

Third T20I: November 27: The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT

Fourth T20I: November 29: SCG, Sydney, 7:15pm AEDT

Fifth T20I: December 2: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v New Zealand

First Test: December 9-13, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 11:30am AEDT

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 4-8, SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

NRMA Insurance Women's T20I Series v New Zealand

First T20I: February 21, North Sydney Oval, 1:30pm AEDT

Second T20I: February 24, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

Third T20I: February 26, Junction Oval, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

NRMA Insurance Women's ODI Series v New Zealand

First ODI: March 1, Junction Oval, Melbourne, 2:50pm AEDT (D/N)

Second ODI: March 5: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 2:50pm AEDT (D/N)

Third ODI: March 7: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, 2:50pm AEDT (D/N)

150th Anniversary Test Match

Australia v England: March 11-15, MCG, Melbourne, 2pm AEDT (D/N)