Gardner ruled out of second T20I as Aussies bat first

Star allrounder to be assessed ahead of series finale, as Darcie Brown and Nicola Carey return to the Australia XI for the second game in St Vincent

Ashleigh Gardner will miss Australia's second T20I against West Indies in St Vincent with a hamstring niggle, while the tourists are batting first as they look to seal a series win.

Captain Sophie Molineux won her second toss at Arnos Vale Stadium and unsurprisingly elected to again bat first, with Australia looking to fine-tune their approach ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

Gardner is sitting out after experiencing "hamstring awareness" and will continue to be monitored ahead of Monday's third and final T20I (Tuesday 9.30am AEDT).

Tahlia McGrath has been pushed up the order to No.5 in her place, while Darcie Brown and Nicola Carey come into the XI with Megan Schutt the other omission.

Australia will be looking for improvements across all facets following their 43-run win on Thursday, particularly in the field after putting down six catches under lights.

"I think there's plenty to improve on from the first game, we're looking forward to getting out there and hopefully posting a big score," Molineux said at the toss.

"Hopefully we can adjust quickly today and see what it brings."

West Indies meanwhile will be looking to level the series and have gone in with an unchanged XI, with captain Hayley Matthews saying she planned to bowl first, while reducing the number of dot balls faced would be critical for their batters.

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: March 22, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 21, 6:30pm local)

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 6:30pm local

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only