Expanding experience the focus as Voll settles into T20 role

Georgia Voll made an impressive comeback on Sunday after a struggling start in the first T20I against the West Indies

Georgia Voll is adamant there is no such thing as feeling "comfortable" in her role at the top of the Australian order, as the opener relishes the opportunity to continue building her cricketing resume in the Caribbean.

Voll starred at the top of the order in Australia's second T20I win over West Indies, hitting a quickfire 39 from 23 deliveries.

Her adjustments from the opening T20I, where she was dismissed for eight from 10 balls, paid off as the 22-year-old continued what has been a solid start to her career at the top of the order.

Now playing her fourth T20I series, Voll is averaging 33.90 with a strike rate of 149.20 after 11 innings across Australia, New Zealand and St Vincent, with her powerful style proving an ideal foil for the ultra-consistent Beth Mooney.

"It's super important for us to try and get the team off for a good start and that's my role at the top, to take the game on and give ourselves the best chance to make a big total," Voll said following Australia's 17-run win in the second T20I.

"I was happy that I could contribute tonight.

"I have had a little chat with (assistant coach) Dan Marsh today, just in terms of what I needed to do differently.

"I probably over thought it a little too much (on Thursday) in terms of the way I need to go about it, so I was keeping things as simple as possible going out there tonight and it came off, and I was able to get a couple of loose ones away early and get into my innings that way."

Voll got a taste of World Cup cricket in India last October when she travelled as a back-up batter in the Australian squad, filling in for Alyssa Healy at the top of the order on two occasions.

But the upcoming T20 World Cup in England will be the first where the 22-year-old Queensland will go in knowing she will play a key role.

Voll had a chance to add 'United Kingdom' to her list of experiences during last year's The Hundred, an opportunity she will be able to draw on when Australia touch down in the UK in late May.

"Just playing on different conditions (is important), I think being still quite new into the side, and learning about different places around the world is super important for me at the moment," Voll said.

"It's really exciting to be over here and opening up the batting for Australia and gaining that experience.

"I don't think you can ever feel comfortable ... it's super important just to get out there and get that experience on different conditions, against different oppositions.

"To go out there consistently and open the batting with Beth Mooney is pretty special – it's something I hope I can continue to do for a long time."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 6:30pm local

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only