Hamilton debuts as Aussies bat first in final West Indies T20I

Ashleigh Gardner misses again as Australia eye a clean sweep of West Indies in the third T20 in St Vincent

Lucy Hamilton will make her T20I debut while Ashleigh Gardner remains sidelined by a hamstring issue as Australia bat first in the final West Indies T20I.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the coin toss at St Vincent's Arnos Vale Stadium, electing to put Australia in to bat first as the hosts seek their first win of the series.

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Megan Schutt West Indies XI: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Eboni Brathwaite (wk), Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru, Jahzara Claxton, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shawnisha Hector, Afy Fletcher

Hamilton, who received Australia cap No.62 from Phoebe Litchfield ahead of the toss, has now debuted across all three formats in the space of 23 days.

It comes after her maiden ODI appearance against India in Hobart on March 1, followed by her Test debut at the WACA Ground less than a week later.

Gardner meanwhile remains on the sidelines after missing the second T20I due to "hamstring awareness" and will continue to be assessed ahead of the first one-day international in St Kitts later this week.

Hamilton comes into the XI in place of Darcie Brown, while Megan Schutt has also returned replacing Kim Garth.

Australia are eyeing a T20I series sweep after winning the opening two games by margins of 43 and 17 runs respectively.

West Indies have meanwhile made four changes to their XI.

Eboni Brathwaite, Mandy Mangru, Zaida Hames and Shawnisha Hector come into the XI, replacing the injured Chinelle Henry, alongside Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor and Karishma Ramharack.

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 6:30pm local)

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only