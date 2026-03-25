Johnson set for return after landing last-minute IPL deal

Australia speedster has recovered from back stress fracture after a year on the sidelines, while Shane Warne's family wins big in IPL sell-off

Australia fast bowler Spencer Johnson is set to make his long-awaited return from a back injury after securing a deal with Chennai Super Kings for the forthcoming IPL.

Johnson injured his back at last year's IPL, where he bowled through discomfort in four matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, going for 11.73 runs per over and taking just one wicket.

The injury was initially thought to be mild enough that Johnson was named for Australia's five-match T20 series against the West Indies last July, until subsequent scans revealed a stress fracture.

National selector George Bailey said at the time he was "still hoping (Johnson) can have an impact both domestically and potentially internationally towards the back end of the year."

That failed to eventuate, with the Brisbane Heat quick ruled out of the BBL|15 season just days before it began when further scans put his recovery timeline back.

South Australia head coach Ryan Harris today said Johnson had been cleared to resume bowling "four or five days ago".

"Finally he's got some really good news …. the crack in his back is healed," Harris told reporters ahead of South Australia's Sheffield Shield final clash with Victoria that begins in Melbourne tomorrow.

"He's had quite a frustrating eight to 10 months. So the good news is he's back bowling, he's building up again.

"But he's obviously got to do a fair bit of bowling before he goes back into competitive cricket.

"They're working on that as we speak. It'll be good to see Spencer back playing cricket."

The IPL confirmed Chennai had recruited Johnson on a deal worth A$255,000 (INR1.5 crore).

Johnson's opportunity comes at the misfortune of fellow Australia T20 quick Nathan Ellis, who has been ruled out of this year's tournament with a significant hamstring injury, forgoing his A$340,000 contract.

Ellis injured his hamstring during the Big Bash, recovered to feature in all four of Australia's group-stage games, but reaggravated the injury during Tasmania's One-Day Cup final defeat, with the IPL franchise announcing the "injury will require a minimum of three months of rehab for the Australian before he is fit to bowl in match conditions again".

In other developments, Sydney Sixers and NSW Blues allrounder Jack Edwards has been replaced by Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was ruled out of the IPL with a foot injury.

The only uncapped overseas player taken at auction for this year's tournament, Edwards – who has since made his international debut in Australia's series in Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup – had been set for a A$509,000 payday.

He has been replaced by David Payne, the Perth Scorchers' left-arm import from England.

Massive pay-day looms for Warnes

Meanwhile, two IPL franchises have been sold in recent days, fetching multi-billion price tags.

The Rajasthan Royals have reportedly reached agreement with a US-based consortium for US$1.63 billion (A$2.59 billion), with the new owners to take over following this year's tournament.

The deal is reportedly expected to net the estate of Australian cricketer Shane Warne a figure in the vicinity of A$75-80 million.

Warne revealed in 2019 that his deal to come out of retirement and play for the Royals in the first four years of the IPL included an equity stake equalling 0.75 per cent for each season he played.

While the Rajasthan deal still requires BCCI approval, a mixed Indian-US consortium has paid US$1.78 billion (A$2.82 billion) for Royal Challengers Bangalore to take control of the franchise that includes Virat Kohli and Australia's Josh Hazlewood on its books.

RCB, current holders of the IPL and WPL titles, was sold by global alcohol and beverage giant Diageo.

The deals come as Cricket Australia and the state associations are considering allowing stakes in Big Bash clubs to be sold to private investors.