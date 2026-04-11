National Indigenous Cricket Champs 2026: Ultimate guide

The men's and women's National Indigenous Cricket Championships kick off in Mackay on Tuesday

Tournament details

What: Men's & Women's National Indigenous Cricket Championships

When: April 14-19, 2026

Where: Great Barrier Reef Arena and Harrup Park, Mackay

How to watch: All matches will be streamed on Cricket Australia's YouTube page

Select matches, including both men's and women's finals will be broadcast on NITV, as well as Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports. Get more details here

Full schedule: Men's and women's fixtures

How to attend: Entry to the competition is free and no ticket is required!

Tell me more

The National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) return to the Yuwibara Country in Mackay for a second year in a row, with teams to play T20 matches at Great Barrier Reef Arena and Harrup Park across five days of cricketing action from April 14-19, with a day of cultural activity on Friday, April 17.

For the first time in the competition's history, the country's top Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players will be joined by talent from Papua New Guinea as eight men's teams and five women's teams compete for the titles in Queensland.

The men's and women's competitions will run simultaneously with four days of round-robin games to run from April 14-18, with the finals scheduled for April 19. There are no games scheduled for April 17 with the players taking part in cultural activities.

What is the NICC?

Part of the Australian cricket's elite development pathway, the NICC has been providing a platform to young Indigenous cricketers to represent their states and compete for national honours for a decade as a standalone tournament.

Previously, it was a division in Imparja Cup, which had been the Northern Territory's premier competition for Indigenous cricketers for over three decades.

The first eight editions of the standalone NICC were held in the Arrernte Country in Mparntwe, Alice Springs, before the tournament first moved to Yuwibara Country in Mackay last year.

The Queensland venue has also secured the competition for 2027 with a two-year hosting arrangement announced in January.

Several stars of Australian cricket like Ashleigh Gardner, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Dan Christian, Hannah Darlington and D'Arcy Short have participated in the tournament, which aims to grow Indigenous representation at the top level.

Dan Christian present the NICC 2025 men's championship trophy to Queensland captain Dylan McLachlan // Albert Perez - CA

Competing teams

Men's: Queensland, NSW, Western Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia, Northern Territory and Papua New Guinea Women's: Western Australia, Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia *The South Australia women's team will also feature players from Northern Territory and PNG

Who are the contenders?

The home state will start as the defending champions in the men's division, which has been expanded to include PNG's men's national team, the Barramundis.

Their inclusion comes as an outcome of a consultation with the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Group and will see the Pacific nation compete in the group stage, but they will not be eligible for the final.

Last year's runners-up New South Wales have a strong record in recent years. Western Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and Northern Territory are the other sides in the eight-team men's competition.

The women's division has expanded to five teams this year with the addition of South Australia.

Mikayla Hinkley celebrates with her WA teammates at NICC 2025 // Albert Perez - CA

WA women will be out to defend their title, with teams from Queensland, NSW and Victoria the remaining contenders.

However, there will be representation for Northern Territory and Papua New Guinea in the women's division as well with select players from these regions part of the South Australian 'Desert Peas' squad.

What's the format?

In the men's competition, the teams will first compete in a round-robin format from April 14-18. There will be no men's or women's games on April 17, which has been reserved for cultural activities.

The top two sides in each division will then face-off in the finals at Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday, April 19, starting at 2pm.

In the women's competition, there will be a round-robin phase followed by two semi-finals on Saturday afternoon to make up for the fewer number of matches.

The semi-final winners will then face off for the title the following day at 10am ahead of the men's decider.

How can I watch?

On Cricket Australia's YouTube page! The live streams will be accessible here.

Fixtures and scores for the tournament can be accessed via PlayCricket with the men's here and women's here.

This year, NITV has expanded its broadcast to cover the men's match live between South Australia and Northern Territory on Saturday morning, as well as the women's preliminary final live on Saturday afternoon on NITV and SBS On Demand.

This is in addition to their live coverage of the men's and women's grand finals on the Sunday, April 19. Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports will simulcast NITV's coverage of both finals.

The NICC is an open to public and is a free non-ticketed event where cricket fans in Mackay can drop down to support the teams. Food and beverage options will be available for the attendees at Harrup Park.

Women's squads

NSW: Julie Muir (Wiradjuri) (c), Cadence Waters (Mulubinba), Marnee Walters (Ngemba/Gamilaroi), Dimity Parton (Wiradjuri/Yuwaalaraay), Roxsanne Van-Veen (Gundungurra), Sasha Croft (Gurindji/Malgnin/Mudburra), Makenzie Keeler (Kamilaroi), Zaylia Page (Dunghuttii/Gumbaynggirr), Zoe Fleming (Kamilaroi), Aimee Ravot (Wiradjuri), Callee Black (Wiradjuri), Taleha Urszulak (Dharawal), Maddison Spence (Wiradjuri)

Queensland: Christina Coulson (Kaurareg), Tracee Williamson (Waiben/Thursday Island), Grace Abdy (Waanyi/Ganggalida), Clodagh Ryall (Kaurareg), Anita Silva (Palawa/Pakana), Abbey Harvey (Jarowair), Mahlie Bennett (Wiradjuri), Carys Underwood (Kooma), Juliette Wenitong (Kabi Kabi), Caitlyn Henry (Warrungu/Girrimay), Nicole Gunston (Wakka Wakka), Abigail Galdal (Wakka Wakka), Faith McDonald (Wiradjuri), Grace Warcon (South Sea Islander)

South Australia: TBA

Victoria: Anabelle Glossop (Wadawurrung), Brooke Nam (Wailwan & Wiradjuri), Cindy Duson (Wiradjuri), Crystal West (Yorta Yorta/Barkindji), Ella Hayward (Jawoyn), Emma Mannix-Geeves (Palawa), Jaide Anthony (Palawa), Jasmine Buzacott (Arabana), Merinda Hale (Yorta Yorta), Rose Stewart (Gunditjamra & Taungarung), Shawana Brown (Wiradjuri Wailwin Wirangu Pitjantjatjara), Taya Munro (Da Ja Warung), Taylah Blacklaw (Wadawurrung), Tya Fry (Wotjobaluk/Gunditjmara)

Western Australia: Veronica Keen (Badimia) (c), Mikayla Hinkley (Kunja) (c), Montanna Campbell (Koreng/Whadjuk), Regina Deleeuw (Gnaala Karla Booja), Rikki Garlett (Ballardong), Emma-Lee Hammond (Whadjuk), Jahlira Knight (Wangkumarra/Kooma/Barkindji), Milani McColl (Koei Buwai Moiety), Emily Rameriz (Badimaya Yamatji), Seren Simpson (Kurani), Elsie Simpson (Kurani), Charlotte Toohey (Kaurna Meyunna), Samara Williams (Menang/Bundjalung)

Men's squads

Northern Territory: Daniel Fett (Jawoyn), Rhys French (Palawa), Dylan Fuller (Nijic), Brad Ilott (Arrernte), Harrison Johnny (Garawa/Waanyi), Tyler Kelly (Warumungu/Luritja), Ariki Lowe (Arrernte), Marko Martino (Bidjara), Kael Newcombe (Ngunnawal/Wagadagam), Andrew Richards (Larrakia), Sam Richards (Ngiyampaa), Ben Stares (Dharawal/Darug), Djarrin Stuart (Arrernte), Allister Young (Yawuru).

NSW: Brendan Smith (Dhungutti) (c), Lucas Sheehy (Wiradjuri), Riley Keen (Wiradjuri), Blake Smith (Wiradjuri), Brynley Richards (Dharawal), Ryan Fenning (Wiradjuri), Ben Mithcell (Dharawal), Luca Croft (Gurindji), Ethan Fitzpatrick (Ngunnawal), Jack Hartigan (Yuin), Kaine Balgowan (Bundjalung), Kealen Blattner (Yuin), James Rosser (Wiradjuri), Patrick Rosser (Wiradjuri), Callan McKiernan (Kamilaroi/Dunghutti)

Queensland: Dylan McLachlan (Kamilaroi), Darcy Graham (Gangalidda), JD Wilkins (Kamilaroi), Jaecob Prien (Juru/Bindal), Noah Vojinov (Wiradjuri), Jacob Turner (Mbarbaram), Matt Dalton (Ngemba), Banjo Seaniger (Dharug), Koby Williams (Wakka Wakka), George Fisher (Kamilaroi), Joshua Wilson (Kamilaroi), Riley Waterton (Iman), Lachlan Mark (Bayali)

South Australia: TBA

Tasmania: Ben Spinks, Brandon Kopper, Toby Hutton, Eli Sheean, Jack Pearce, Lachlan Nichols, Brayden Devries, Josh Walmsley, Caleb Brewer, Hayden Clark-Sullivan, Aiden Bulger, Russi Sturzaker, Lucas Kamaric

Victoria: Bailey Toseland (Nygena Walmatjari), Connor Jackson (Yorta Yorta), Damon Egan (Gunditjmara), Declan Jackson (Yorta Yorta), Jakob Devine (Wanarua), Jarryd Cameron (Wurundjeri), Jhiah Baxter (Nygena Walmatjari), Josh Nanson (Dharug), Kane Hawkins (Barkindij), Lachlan Jackson (Yorta Yorta), Patrick Jackson (Yorta Yorta), Sam Field (Palawa), Wade King (Ngampiaa), Will Marks (Wotjobaluk).

Western Australia: Brock Larance (Biripl) (C), Bevan Bennell (Whadjuk/Ballardong), Hayden Collins (Nylkina), Elijah Dare (Wiradjuri), Nathan Ellett (Menang), Dekan John-Furnace (Yuat), Craig Jones (Wagyl Kaip), Amien Murdoch (Wiilman), D’Arcy Short (Mitakoodi), Dane Ugle (Whadjuk/Ballardong), Elijah Ugle (Whadjuk/Ballardong), Declan Walsh (Wongaibon), Hayden Wynd (Yorta Yorta)

PNG: TBA