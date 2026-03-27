'I got it wrong': Duckett shuns IPL riches, vows to improve

Ben Duckett wasn't proud of his off-field behaviour during the Ashes but is determined to make amends

England batter Ben Duckett has admitted his behaviour during the team's humbling 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia was inappropriate.

The ‌31-year-old was caught on camera under the influence of alcohol following the second Test in ‌December, when England were 2-0 down in the series.

"I've held my hands up since then," ‌Duckett told reporters on Friday.

"It's not something any professional sportsman should be doing. We were having a break that was planned before the series and if we were winning it probably wouldn't have been news and nobody would have cared.

"We were struggling as a side and ‌I was ‌struggling as a ⁠player, so I shouldn't have put myself in a ​position like that."

Duckett thanked captain Ben Stokes, coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key for supporting him through the episode, but acknowledged his performances during the Ashes were below par.

He scored only 202 runs at an average of 20.20 and did not play in ⁠the Twenty20 World Cup, where England were ‌eliminated ​by champions India in the semi-finals this month.

"I wasn't proud of how things went in ​Australia," Duckett ‌said.

"But I've been good during my career in acknowledging when I've got it wrong ​and hopefully, moving forward, people will see how much playing for England means."

Duckett, who was bought by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on a deal worth $A307,000, pulled out four days ​before the tournament earlier this week to focus on his ‌international career.

"For me pulling out of the IPL, turning down a good chunk of money and missing the opportunity to play with and against some of the best players in the world to be here playing for Nottinghamshire is a step in the right ​direction to show how important playing for England is," he said.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: England won by four wickets

Fifth Test: Australia won by five wickets

Australia squad (fifth Test): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue