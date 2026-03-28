Welcome to the wicketkeepers' club: Wilson wins rare chance

Tahlia Wilson is the first wicketkeeper to debut for Australia in ODIs since Beth Mooney a decade ago

Just minutes after Australia sealed victory over West Indies on Friday night in St Kitts, Tahlia Wilson's phone was blowing up.

While most of her friends and family had been peacefully sleeping in the early hours of Saturday morning, Sydney time, the wicketkeeper-batter had become the 152nd woman to play ODI cricket for Australia.

It was a last-minute call made when Beth Mooney failed to pass a fitness test one hour before the start of play, as Australia took the cautious route with a tight quad and instead looked to their back-up 'keeper.

Wilson had been given a heads up that something was amiss with Australia's regular 'keeper the previous evening, however she had still expected her more senior counterpart, who has a reputation as an ironwoman, to get up for the match.

She did, however, tell her immediate family there was a chance she might play – and luckily she did, ensuring they at least set early alarms so as not to miss a single ball of her debut.

In the end, coach Shelley Nitschke delivered the news on the Warner Park outfield immediately after Mooney's fitness test.

"Shell come across and she's like, 'mate, you're about to make your debut for Australia'," Wilson told cricket.com.au following the match.

02:52 Play video Wilson presented with ODI cap No.152 after last-minute call-up

"And I just burst with excitement, my eyes started to water a little bit, and I just started to run off, because I've got to warm up ... then Soph (Molineux) saw me and gave me a hug, and the other girls started to figure out I was going to make my debut.

"I don't think much is going to top that feeling when Shell come over to tell me."

On reflection, Wilson said the last-minute nature of her debut might have worked in her favour, allowing little time for nerves before she had to begin warming up in earnest.

The 26-year-old was aware of just how rare her opportunity was: the last time a wicketkeeper debuted for Australia was in February 2016, when Mooney filled in for an injured Alyssa Healy.

And while Mooney soon entrenched herself in the team as a specialist batter following that debut, she did not take the gloves again until Healy next missed a match in December 2022.

"Being a' keeper is a very unique position, and it's very hard to get into this Australian side with the gloves," Wilson said.

"For how many years has it been Healy and Mooney with the gloves on?

"So it was really exciting, but at the same time a little bit nerve wracking knowing that it was on to me now, but it was pretty cool."

Wilson did have to wait until the 49th over to play an active role in the game, when she walked out to bat late in Australia's innings. And even then, it took a further four deliveries until she ended up on strike, finally facing the start of the 50th.

After a miscued sweep first ball, Wilson hit a two, then struck a perfectly-timed boundary down the ground, before taking a single to finish her maiden innings not out on seven.

"I was thinking, 'Am I going to be out here the whole time and not face a ball?" Wilson laughed.

"But once I got to that first ball, I was not trying to think too much that it was my first ball for Australia … we'd set a good platform and I wanted to keep that moving."

Wilson had only touched down in the Caribbean on Tuesday afternoon, having made the 48-hour journey to join the Australian squad following last Saturday's the WNCL final in Sydney.

Her first training session was light, limited to merely shaking off the jetlag, before she had a full session on Thursday evening.

Nonetheless, Wilson looked at home behind the stumps keeping to the swing of Kim Garth and leg-spin of Alana King – two unfamiliar assignments for the NSW and Thunder 'keeper – and finishing the night with a sharp catch off Ashleigh Gardner, and a lightning-quick stumping standing up to Garth.

"I haven't kept a lot of them before, so it was a bit of a learn on the go," she said.

"But I've kept for so long now, so it's just backing my instinct, staying relaxed and enjoying the experience.

"And it was a lot of fun out there."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: Australia won by 103 runs

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only