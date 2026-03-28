Aussies on song as Sultans begin PSL with excellent win

Multan's crop of Australians enjoyed their first outing of the new PSL season

It's been a winning start in the 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League for the Multan Sultans, with their four Australians all contributing to the first-up five-wicket win over Islamabad United.

Chasing 172 to win, the chase was led by 55 from wicketkeeper Josh Philippe and 43 not out from captain Ashton Turner as the Sultans got to their target with eight balls to spare.

With former Test skipper at the helm as head coach, Turner has been appointed skipper despite teammate Steve Smith in the same XI and taking his spot at the top of the order.

Smith, labelled by the franchise as "the biggest signing in PSL history", hit three sixes in his PSL debut but was out for 31 when he couldn't clear Shadab Khan at mid off.

However, the Australian vice-captain had already had a big say on the match with three important catches during Islamabad's innings.

New Zealand's Mark Chapman threatened to go large, but when Smith caught him at long on (for 40 off 21), IU's momentum stalled.

The evergreen Peter Siddle conceded only 29 runs from his four overs and picked up the opening wicket of the night, that of Devon Conway caught on the point boundary.