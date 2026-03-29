LIVE: Molineux managed, McGrath back as Aussies bat first

Three changes for Australia as they seek a series-sealing win in St Kitts

Sophie Molineux will miss the second ODI against the West Indies, with Tahlia McGrath to lead Australia as they bat first in St Kitts.

Molineux, who started her one-day captaincy tenure with a 103-run win on Friday, is sitting out the match as Australia manage the back complaint that has prevented her from bowling on the Caribbean tour.

Australia XI: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

McGrath, who was dropped for the series opener, has replaced Molineux in the XI and is leading the team, with co-vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner serving as deputy.

Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney has also returned, having recovered from the quad tightness that kept her out of Friday's game, replacing Tahlia Wilson in the XI, while Megan Schutt has come in for Darcie Brown.

Mooney has resumed her usual spot at No.4 in the order, with Gardner remaining in the absent Annabel Sutherland's typical place at No.5 and McGrath slotting in behind Nicola Carey at seven.

"Really excited, I love playing for this team and any time I get to captain, I love it," McGrath, who has led Australia on 15 previous occasions, said at the coin toss.

"(It's a) used wicket but we'll look to post a big total.

"(Game one was) a really good performance, adapted to the conditions really quickly and then backed it up with the ball as well so looking to do more of the same today."

West Indies have made one change as they look to upset Australia, with Ashmini Munisar replacing Aaliyah Alleyne.

After being penalised for slow over rates in all four white-ball games of the tour so far, skipper Hayley Matthews pin-pointed a need to be snappier in the field, while also reducing boundaries and extras.

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: Australia won by 103 runs

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only