Zampa stars as Karachi win amid penalty runs drama

The Australian leggie was unplayable as the Kings won a final-over thriller

Adam Zampa has produced a trademark display of miserly leg-spin to help Karachi Kings win a thriller against Lahore Qalanders that ended in controversial circumstances.

Zampa's 2-11 from four overs, which included a wicket maiden, earned him player-of-the-match honours as the Qalanders were restricted to 9-128.

The Kings were struggling in their chase and were set to require 14 runs from the final Haris Rauf over.

However, before the last set could begin, the umpires penalised Lahore five runs for changing the condition of the ball.

5 runs penalty for this?!? pic.twitter.com/23vLziMDCg — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) March 29, 2026

The ball was changed and the equation was changed to nine runs from six balls, with Abbas Afridi hitting a six and a four to seal the game with three balls to spare.

A filthy Qalanders captain Shaheen Afridi refused to comment on the penalty post-match.

Earlier, Zampa grabbed the wickets of Abdullah Shafique (33 off 24), who top-scored for Lahore, and Usama Mir.

Zampa dedicated his award to comedian Jerry Seinfeld, stating that he had been watching lots of 'Seinfeld' re-runs in his spare time.