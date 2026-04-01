Weatherald in, Richardson cut amid Test focus on CA contracts

A Test-heavy workload in the coming 12 months has resulted in a trimmed-down, red-ball focussed Cricket Australia's men's contract list for 2026-27 that has seen several notable omissions.

Test newcomers Brendan Doggett and Jake Weatherald, who both debuted in last summer's Ashes series, have received their first full contracts, while Michael Neser and Todd Murphy are back on the list.

It's endorsement for Weatherald to continue as Test opener, paving the way for an emotional home-town Test against Bangladesh in Darwin in August for the Northern Territory-born batter. The 31-year-old this week confirmed he would join Leicestershire for a stint in the County Championship.

Western Australia quick Jhye Richardson is the most notable omission from the 21-player list, having featured in last season's Boxing Day Test against England.

Fellow WA quick Lance Morris, former Test opener Sam Konstas, T20-specialist allrounder Glenn Maxwell and fellow Victorian Matt Short are others to have dropped off the contract list, as well as Usman Khawaja, who retired from Test cricket at the end of the Ashes.

Cricket Australia men's contracts for 2026-27: Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Brendan Doggett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

Non-contracted players can earn contract upgrades by playing enough international matches throughout the next 12 months. The initial contract list must contain 20-24 players, per CA's deal with the Australian Cricketers' Association.

These new contracts are the first with an average value that will top more than $1 million (plus match payments and superannuation) following the annual 2 per cent increase under the Memorandum of Understanding between CA and the players' union signed in 2023.

While Morris has not featured for Australia since a November 2024 ODI against Pakistan, and had back surgery last August following another stress fracture, Richardson had made a long-awaited and successful return to Test cricket against England for last summer's Boxing Day Test.

It's the second time Richardson has been dropped from the CA contract list following his omission in 2022-23, when the governing body was limited to awarding 20 deals. The 29-year-old quick departs to the UK this week where he will play country cricket for Yorkshire.

Western Australia will now face a squeeze for its state list with both fast bowlers returning to its books.

Australia play 15 Tests in the coming 12 months – against Bangladesh (2 at home), South Africa (3 away), New Zealand (4 at home), India (5 away) and the 150th Anniversary match at the MCG – with a possible World Test Championship final and five-Test away Ashes tour to follow in mid-2027.

There are also white-ball matches against Zimbabwe and South Africa (away) and England (home).

The looming hunt to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Indian soil has seen Victoria tweaker Murphy return to the list after he was omitted this time last year, while Matt Kuhnemann has retained his place on the contract list.

With 38-year-old Nathan Lyon recovering from surgery following a significant hamstring injury during this summer's Ashes that required surgery, selectors have bolstered their spin stocks.

Murphy was added to the Test squad during the Ashes following Lyon's injury but did not play as Australia opted against taking a specialist spinner into Tests in Melbourne and, notably, Sydney.

Matthew Renshaw, who became a three-format player for Australia this season after being capped in both white-ball formats either side of the Ashes, has not been included. Renshaw last played Test cricket on Australia's previous Test tour of India in 2023.

Men's selectors chair George Bailey said contracts were awarded by balancing reward for performances and the upcoming schedule.

"The next 12 months encompasses a busy Test schedule across a range of conditions and challenges," said Bailey. "This is reflected in the contract list through a predominance of Test and multi-format players for this cycle.

"Given the upcoming schedule of series we know we will continue to need and utilise players outside of those contracted.

"This year, perhaps more than ever, it is essential we continue working closely with and collaborate with states to ensure players are developing and ready for International cricket when they get opportunities."