Vlaeminck to make long-awaited return in Green v Gold clash

Charli Knott and Katie Mack will skipper the Green and Gold XIs in next week's three-day red-ball game in Sydney

Tayla Vlaeminck is set to make a long-awaited return from injury after 545 days on the sidelines in next week's three-day 'Green v Gold' red-ball game in Sydney.

The Victoria fast bowler, has not played at any level since she dislocated her shoulder just four balls into her sole appearance at the T20 World Cup in October 2024, is among 26 established and up-and-coming domestic players set to feature in the match at Bankstown Oval from April 8-10.

Two squads of 13 have today been named by Cricket Australia, skippered by Queensland allrounder Charli Knott and NSW opener Katie Mack, for the annual game which gives players outside the national side an opportunity to play red-ball cricket.

Green squad: Charli Knott (c), Jemma Barsby, Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Claire Moore, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson, Tayla Vlaeminck Gold squad: Katie Mack (c), Maddy Darke, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Sianna Ginger, Ella Hayward, Amy Hunter, Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Courtney Neale, Frankie Nicklin, Olivia Porter, Courtney Webb

Vlaeminck's path back from shoulder surgery took longer than anticipated, and speaking to reporters in Melbourne late last month, the 27-year-old acknowledged her contribution in the three-day game would likely still be limited as she is eased back into elite cricket.

"I'm just counting down the days now," Vlaeminck said at the launch of the 2026-27 international schedule.

"When you're coming back from a long-term rehab, the rest of the body has to get used to training as well, so there's been a few little hiccups here and there, which is pretty common and has been the whole way through my career.

"I'm feeling really good now, and just loving being back out there in the nets and getting out of the gym, which has been really good.

"I haven't played cricket in almost 16 months now, so just to get back out there, it's just really exciting ... I've been watching cricket for a long time now, and the more you watch it, and the closer you get to playing, the more you realise how much you miss it."

Vlaeminck has been included in the 'green' squad, to be led by Knott and coached by Michael Delaney, while former Australia opener Nicole Bolton will mentor the 'gold' team captained by Mack.

The match will also feature rising quicks Milly Illingworth, Sianna Ginger, Eleanor Larosa, Hayley Silver-Holmes and Lucy Finn.

Mack and Rachel Trenaman, who topped the WNCL run scorers list in 2026-27, have also been included, while Maddy Darke and Bridget Patterson will take the gloves.

"The Green v Gold concept has become a key fixture in our elite pathway program, providing domestic players with valuable exposure to long-format cricket," Cricket Australia head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"With an exciting mix of emerging talent and experienced players across both squads, this match presents a strong opportunity for individuals to further develop their skills in a competitive environment.

"Notably, the match also gives Tayla Vlaeminck the opportunity to make a return to competitive cricket having recovered from a shoulder injury sustained at the 2024 World Cup.

"The three-day format is an important step in preparing players for the demands of international cricket, and it complements the continued growth of our Australia A program.

"We're looking forward to seeing a high standard of cricket across the three days, along with players putting their names forward for future national selection."