Voll keeping feet on the ground after meteoric rise

Georgia Voll has played down her new accolade as the world's No.1-ranked T20 batter ahead of a crucial World Cup for Australia in England

Georgia Voll's meteoric rise from uncapped international to the world's top-ranked T20 batter is officially the fastest by any player in almost two decades.

But the 22-year-old doesn't believe for one second she has earned the title of "world's best" yet.

Just 12 games into her T20 international career, Voll snatched the No.1 spot in the ICC world batting rankings from opening partner Beth Mooney this week.

Her rise came off the back of a maiden T20 century last week against West Indies, with the power hitter now averaging 39.5 in the format at a strike-rate of 156.43.

Viewed as Australia's long-term replacement for Alyssa Healy at the top of the order, Voll's rise has been rapid since her international debut 15 months ago.

Of the women to have held the mantle of world No.1, Voll is the quickest to do so since England great Charlotte Edwards when the T20 game was in its infancy.

"I haven't played many games for Australia, so I'm not sure how I'm up there to be honest," Voll told AAP.

"Really it's just numbers next to your name. I wouldn't say I am the best batter in the world, that's for sure.

"Its a nice recognition, but it's not something I pay a lot of attention to.

"The main priority for me is to score runs for Australia and get our team off to a good start.

"There is always room to improve, and I have a few things I want to tinker with and work on because people are always going to work you out."

Voll's ascension comes ahead of the biggest series of her career with June's T20 World Cup in England.

She will play a crucial part in Australia's pursuit to restock their trophy cabinet, after semi-final exits in the previous T20 and ODI World Cups.

One thing the right-hander has benefited from is consistent cricket.

Friday's final ODI against West Indies in Saint Kitts will mark her 13th straight game for Australia across all formats, after spending her first year in the squad biding her time.

She has hit an ODI century to go with her maiden T20 ton through that time, while also now moving to be a full-time opener in 50-over cricket.

03:37 Play video Voll shows skill and strength in rampaging ton

"When you're in and out of a side it's hard to get that time in the middle and consistency you like," Voll said.

"That's been nice to have. You know whether you're going to play or not, rather than waiting if someone is injured.

"Feeling comfortable with the role of getting us off to a good start has held me in good stead over the past couple of games."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: Australia won by 103 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by 90 runs

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only