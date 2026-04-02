Labuschagne sweeps Bulls awards as state winners revealed

See which players took out the top accolades at each state's end-of-season awards nights

Marnus Labuschagne has capped a stunning domestic summer with a clean sweep of Queensland's men's awards, while Kurtis Patterson has taken another step towards an international comeback with his first Steve Waugh Medal as the NSW men's player of the season.

Just days after being named player of the Sheffield Shield final, Nathan McAndrew won South Australia's top men's award, while Tasmanian captain Jordan Silk was crowned the Ricky Ponting Medalist as his side's best for 2025-26.

Queensland Fire captain Georgia Redmayne, NSW batter Katie Mack, SA skipper Jemma Barsby and Tasmania's Rachel Trenaman won their state's top women's awards.

Victoria and Western Australia will present their awards on Thursday night, with ACT to hold theirs on April 16.

Labuschagne, currently playing for Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League, picked up the Ian Healy Trophy as the Bulls' player of the season, as well as their top individual gongs in the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

06:00 Play video The best of Marnus Labuschagne as Bulls skipper joins elite group

The Queensland skipper was also crowned One-Day Cup player of the season last month, winning the competition-wide award by one vote from Patterson.

Labuschagne became just the fourth men's batter and first Queenslander to score four centuries in a domestic one-day season, while he also hit two red-ball hundreds early in the Sheild season to win back his Test spot ahead of the Ashes.

Patterson's competition-leading 565 one-day runs at 113 with three centuries, as well as an unbeaten 52 in the final, were instrumental in NSW lifting the Dean Jones Trophy to claim their 13th men's One-Day Cup title.

The 32-year-old also enjoyed a fine Shield season where he made his 100th appearance for NSW and posted his highest first-class score of 173 not out, finishing just behind Sam Konstas (660) as the state's leading run-scorer with 619 at 36.41.

03:02 Play video Patterson crunches 68-ball ton to continue purplest of patches

It's a long way from where the left-hander was 18 months ago when he was out of the Blues side and had to force his way back in through performances for club team St George in Premier Cricket.

Now, with as many as 21 Test matches on the horizon in the next 16 months, Patterson could be as close as ever to adding to his two appearances in the Baggy Green.

"It's always there," he said of his Australian aspirations after his player-of-the-match effort in the One-Day Cup final.

"When I had my low point 18 months ago, I had to give some thought as to why I was playing and what I wanted out of the game.

"One of the things that came out of that period was I've absolutely got a desire to get back and play cricket for Australia.

"It's probably for different reasons to when I was a kid; as a kid, it's just what every kid wants to do.

"But now that environment up there looks like such a fun place to play cricket and looks like a place where I think I'd learn a lot and get better, and I obviously want to test myself against the best around the world."

Patterson edged out the Shield season's leading wicket-taker Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha and Charlie Stobo as the other shortlisted nominees for the Steve Waugh Medal. Hatcher was named NSW's best Shield player of the season after taking 44 wickets at 19.84.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jake Doran won Tasmania's equivalent Shield award, the David Boon Medal, after breaking Sean Clingeleffer's 20-year-old state record (45) for the most dismissals in a single season with 51, while Liam Scott backed up the competition's player of the season accolade with SA's Shield gong, the Lord Hampden Trophy.

All the domestic award winners

Cricket Australia

Sheffield Shield Player of the Season: Liam Scott (SA)

WNCL Player of the Season: Katie Mack (NSW)

One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Marnus Labuschagne (Queensland)

T20 Spring Challenge Player of the Season: Maddie Penna (Adelaide Strikers) & Maitlan Brown (Sydney Sixers)

WBBL Player of the Season: Georgia Wareham (Melbourne Renegades)

BBL Player of the Season: Sam Harper (Melbourne Stars)

12:23 Play video The top 15 moments of the 2025-26 Sheffield Shield season

Cricket Australia Indigenous Cricketer of the Year: Brendan Doggett (South Australia)

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Men's): Tasmania

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Women's): South Australia

Cricket Australia Umpire Award: Eloise Sheridan & Sam Nogajski

New South Wales

Steve Waugh Medal: Kurtis Patterson

Belinda Clark Medal: Katie Mack

Sheffield Shield Player of the Season: Liam Hatcher

Michael Bevan Medal (One-Day Cup Player of the Season): Kurtis Patterson

06:36 Play video Shield 2025-26: The best of Sam Konstas' summer

Mike Hussey Medal (Sydney Thunder BBL Player of the Season): Chris Green

Alex Blackwell Medal (Sydney Thunder WBBL Player of the Season): Heather Knight

Sydney Sixers BBL Player of the Year: Joel Davies

Sydney Sixers WBBL Player of the Year: Ashleigh Gardner

Queensland

Ian Healy Trophy: Marnus Labuschagne

Jodie Purves Trophy: Georgia Redmayne

Queensland Fire Player of the Season: Georgia Redmayne

Sheffield Shield Player of the Season: Marnus Labuschagne

One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Marnus Labuschagne

Andrew Symonds Medal (Bulls Players' Player): Mitchell Swepson

Queensland Fire Players' Player: Sianna Ginger

Brisbane Heat WBBL MVP: Nadine de Klerk

Brisbane Heat BBL MVP: Matthew Kuhnemann

South Australia

Neil Dansie Award: Nathan McAndrew

Andrea McCauley Medal: Jemma Barsby

Lord Hampden Trophy (Sheffield Shield Player of the Season): Liam Scott

09:32 Play video Shield 2025-26: Scott does it all to earn player of the year honours

One-Day Cup MVP: Mackenzie Harvey

Strikers WBBL MVP: Laura Wolvvardt

Strikers BBL MVP: Liam Scott

Lauren Ebsary Award (best young player): Eleanor Larosa

Barry Jarman Award (most improved): Campbell Thompson

Tasmania

Ricky Ponting Medal: Jordan Silk

Veronica Pyke Award (Female Player of the Season): Rachel Trenaman

David Boon Medal (Sheffield Shield MVP): Jake Doran

06:39 Play video Shield 2025-26: Weatherald's strong form leads to Ashes debut

Jack Simmons Medal (One-Day Cup MVP): Beau Webster

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|15 Player of the Season: Rishad Hossain

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|11 Player of the Season: Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Scott Mason Captain's Award: Gabe Bell

Jamie Cox Young Men's Player of the Year: Tom Dwyer

Women's Young Player of the Year: Mia Barwick

Victoria

Bill Lawry Medal: Sam Harper

Sharon Tredrea Award: Tess Flintoff

Dean Jones Medal (One-Day Cup Player of the Season): Sam Harper

John Scholes Medal: Sam Harper

Women's Players' Player Award: Tess Flintoff

Melbourne Stars BBL Player of the Year: Sam Harper

Melbourne Stars WBBL Player of the Year: Meg Lanning

Melbourne Renegades BBL Player of the Year: Josh Brown

Melbourne Renegades BBL Player of the Year: Georgia Wareham

03:12 Play video Flintoff flays WA to ram homeground hundred

Western Australia

Laurie Sawle Medal: Cameron Gannon

Zoë Goss Medal: Heather Graham

Simon Katich Medal: Finn Allen

09:57 Play video All 38 sixes from Finn Allen's record-breaking BBL

Perth Scorchers WBBL|11 Player of the Season: Beth Mooney

Gold Cup: Beth Mooney

WA Domestic One-Day Player of the Year: Joel Curtis

WA Domestic Four-Day Player of the Year: Cameron Gannon

Male Rising Star: Albert Esterhuysen

Female Rising Star: Shay Manolini