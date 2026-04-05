David smokes lightning 70no in mammoth RCB score

Tim David has received Player of the Match honours in the IPL after smashing an unbeaten 70 off 25 balls

Australia's Tim David smashed 70 not out off 25 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in the Indian Premier League's Southern Derby.

Player of the match David hit eight sixes on Sunday night, while skipper Rajat Patidar scored 48 not out off 19 balls.

The pair put on 99 runs off just 35 balls for the unbeaten fourth wicket.

Coming in at 3-151 early in the 15th over, David scored only two runs from his first five balls.

Then, in the final four overs of the innings, he exploded. Three sixes in a row off wrist-spinner Noor Ahmed and not long after he hit four sixes in one Jamie Overton over.

He reached his half-century in 21 balls. In total, David hit Overton's 19th over for 30 runs as RCB hammered 97 from the final five overs of the innings.

Patidar also hit six sixes and Bengaluru reached 3-250 in 20 overs for their third highest IPL score. Devdutt Padikkal scored 50 off 29 balls.

In reply, Chennai were down to 5-84 before Sarfaraz Khan scored 50 off 25. Despite a middle-order rearguard action, the five-time champions were bowled out in Bengaluru for 207 runs in 19.4 overs.

It was Chennai's fourth consecutive loss to defending champion Bengaluru in the southern derby.

Bengaluru moved to the top of the points' table with successive wins and a healthy run-rate. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings also have two wins each.

Chennai slipped to last place in the 10-team league after three successive defeats.

Earlier on Sunday, skipper Rishabh Pant led a successful chase with 68 not out off 50 balls as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets with one ball remaining for their first win this season.

Pant hit nine fours but no sixes in his first half-century of the season, and opener Aiden Markram scored a 27-ball 45 as Lucknow finished with 5-160 in 19.5 overs in reply to Hyderabad's 9-156.

Mitch Marsh scored 14 off 12 opening the batting for Lucknow, after fellow Australian Travis Head made 7 off 8 at the top of the order for Hyderabad.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 2 2 0 0 0 2.501 0 4 2 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 2 2 0 0 0 2.233 0 4 3 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 2 2 0 0 0 1.17 0 4 4 Punjab Kings KXI 2 2 0 0 0 0.637 0 4 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 3 1 2 0 0 0.275 0 2 6 Mumbai Indians MI 2 1 1 0 0 -0.206 0 2 7 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 2 1 1 0 0 -0.542 0 2 8 Gujarat Titans GUT 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424 0 0 9 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 2 0 2 0 0 -1.964 0 0 10 Chennai Super Kings CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)