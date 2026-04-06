Bartlett strikes twice before rains sends Punjab top

Australian pace bowler Xavier Bartlett was looking in top form as Punjab Kings reclaimed top position in the Indian Premier League after a washout result against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders, who had suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening two fixtures of the campaign, reached 2-25 in 3.4 overs before heavy rain arrived at Eden Gardens.

But by then Punjab quick Bartlett had already found the outside edges of Finn Allen and then Aussie compatriot Cameron Green in the space of three balls in a devastating first over.



Allrounder Green, who broke Mitchell Starc's record to become the most expensive overseas player at an IPL auction, was looking to find his groove after missing out in first two IPL games of the season - 18 against Mumbai Indians and two against Sunrisers Hyderabad - after a year off from the competition.

But he edged a lively out-swinger from Bartlett for an caught-behind on four before drizzle, then a sustained downpour, meant it was not possible to resume play before the game was eventually called off after a delay.

Despite Monday's no result, Punjab top the table as the only team with five points, having previously banked wins over Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

On Tuesday, third-placed Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 3 2 0 0 1 0.637 0 5 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 2 2 0 0 0 2.501 0 4 3 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 2 2 0 0 0 2.233 0 4 4 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 2 2 0 0 0 1.17 0 4 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 3 1 2 0 0 0.275 0 2 6 Mumbai Indians MI 2 1 1 0 0 -0.206 0 2 7 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 2 1 1 0 0 -0.542 0 2 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 3 0 2 0 1 -1.964 0 1 9 Gujarat Titans GUT 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424 0 0 10 Chennai Super Kings CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)