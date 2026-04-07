Openers Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi blitz Bumrah's Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals clinched their third straight win in a rain-curtailed IPL game against Mumbai Indians
Opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi overwhelmed Mumbai Indians with their power-hitting and led Rajasthan Royals to their third straight win in a rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match.
In a match reduced to 11-overs-a-side, Rajasthan plundered 3-150 and cruised to a 27-run win after Mumbai won the toss and elected to field.
Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes, and 15-year-old Sooryavanshi made a 14-ball 39, including a first-ball six over mid-on off premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
The sheer audacity of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🫡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2026
🎥 The 1️⃣5️⃣ year old welcomes Jasprit Bumrah with a maximum! 👏#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvMI | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/cI0zqCXz0X
Earlier, it looked as if the much-anticipated clash between Sooryavanshi and Bumrah might not happen as the Super Soppers struggled to clear the heavy rain. The match eventually started after a two-hour delay.
Mumbai's chase was dashed inside the 20-ball Powerplay when Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma all fell for single-digit scores to Rajasthan's quicks. They eventually finished on 9-123.
Mumbai lost the top three for just 22 runs and then further slipped to 5-46 when impact substitute leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2-25) bagged the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma in his first over.
TWO IN THE OVER! 😮— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2026
🎥 Ravi Bishnoi making a MASSIVE IMPACT in his first over 👊
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/BCCaxRwjYg#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvMI | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/p9PSIuaRBa
Mumbai's impact substitute Sherfane Rutherford and Naman Dhir played cameos of 25 runs each, but Rajasthan did enough damage up front through Jofra Archer (1-17), Nandre Burger (2-21) and Sandeep Sharma (2-26) to seal their third straight win.
Rajasthan top the table with three straight wins while Mumbai remain in the bottom half of the table with two points.
Jaiswal gave the Royals a rollicking start with a 22-run first over as the left-hander smacked Deepak Chahar for four boundaries and a pulled six over mid-wicket.
Sooryavanshi didn't appear overawed while facing Bumrah for the first time in competitive cricket and lofted the world's best pace bowler for a straight six. Two balls later he picked up a slower ball for another six over square leg.
Jaiswal ensured Rajasthan got to well over-par score with another 22-run over against Trent Boult as he smashed back-to-back sixes while Sooryavanshi deposited the New Zealand left-armer's shortish delivery over the rope at deep backward square leg as Rajasthan raced to 58 off three overs.
Clearing the ropes for fun 💪— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2026
🎥 A quick look at some of the hits from Yashasvi Jaiswal's breathtaking knock 🚀
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/BCCaxRwjYg#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvMI | @rajasthanroyals | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/MKAVoNhl7z
Pandya (0-17) stemmed the flow of runs with a four-run fourth over before Shardul Thakur brought an end to an entertaining 80-run opening stand off just 30 balls. Sooryavanshi was distraught when he holed out to deep cover as Varma jumped high and grabbed a good catch over his head.
Afghanistan spinner AM Ghazanfar (2-21) and Bumrah (0-32) tried to limit the damage but Jaiswal raised his half-century off 23 balls and then hit three boundaries in Thakur's last over to give Rajasthan an imposing total.
IPL 2026 standings
Australians in IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))
Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)
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Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)
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